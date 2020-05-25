IPL Plastics : Minutes of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 21, 2019 - English

MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

OF

IPL PLASTICS INC.

(the "Company")

HELD ON MAY 21, 2019

The annual meeting of shareholders (the "Shareholders") of the Company was held at the Centre Mont-Royal, in Montreal, on May 21, 2019, at 9:00 A.M. (the "Meeting").

The Chair of the Board of Directors, Mr. David McAusland, acted as Chair of the Meeting and the Secretary of the Company, Mr. Christian Marcoux, acted as Secretary of the Meeting.

SPEECH BY THE CHAIR OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

After welcoming those present, the Chair highlighted the significant achievements made by the Company over the last year including the completion of its initial public offering in June 2018. The Chair further spoke of the Board of Directors' contributions and continued commitment to creating value for shareholders. Finally, he underscored the devoted management team and their efforts to deliver sustainable growth and bring the Company to new heights.

APPOINTMENT OF THE SCRUTINEERS AND CONFIRMATION OF QUORUM

The Chair designated Mr. Steve Gilbert and Ms. Claire Girard of Computershare Investor Services Inc. to act as scrutineers for the Meeting.

He noted that quorum had been achieved and declared the Meeting duly convened and constituted.

PRESENTATION OF MANAGEMENT PROPOSALS

Election of Directors

Upon a motion duly made and seconded, it was moved that the following proposed candidates be elected as directors of the Company: David McAusland, Patrick Dalton, Rose Hynes, Hugh McCutcheon, Geoff Meagher, Sharon C. Pel, Linda Kuga Pikulin, Mary Ritchie, Alain Tremblay, and Alan Walsh. The proposal was submitted to a shareholders' vote.

Appointment of the Auditor

Upon a motion duly made and seconded, it was moved that the accounting firm KPMG LLP be appointed as independent auditor of the Company for the ensuing year. The proposal was submitted to a shareholders' vote.

RECEIPT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND THE AUDITOR'S REPORT

The Company's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018, and the auditor's report thereon were received at the Meeting. The Chair declared the financial statements and auditor's report to be officially received.