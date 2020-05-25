IPL Plastics : Minutes of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 21, 2019 - English

MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
OF
IPL PLASTICS INC.
(the "Company")
HELD ON MAY 21, 2019
The annual meeting of shareholders (the "Shareholders") of the Company was held at the Centre Mont-Royal, in Montreal, on May 21, 2019, at 9:00 A.M. (the "Meeting").
The Chair of the Board of Directors, Mr. David McAusland, acted as Chair of the Meeting and the Secretary of the Company, Mr. Christian Marcoux, acted as Secretary of the Meeting.
SPEECH BY THE CHAIR OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
After welcoming those present, the Chair highlighted the significant achievements made by the Company over the last year including the completion of its initial public offering in June 2018. The Chair further spoke of the Board of Directors' contributions and continued commitment to creating value for shareholders. Finally, he underscored the devoted management team and their efforts to deliver sustainable growth and bring the Company to new heights.
APPOINTMENT OF THE SCRUTINEERS AND CONFIRMATION OF QUORUM
The Chair designated Mr. Steve Gilbert and Ms. Claire Girard of Computershare Investor Services Inc. to act as scrutineers for the Meeting.
He noted that quorum had been achieved and declared the Meeting duly convened and constituted.
PRESENTATION OF MANAGEMENT PROPOSALS
Election of Directors
Upon a motion duly made and seconded, it was moved that the following proposed candidates be elected as directors of the Company: David McAusland, Patrick Dalton, Rose Hynes, Hugh McCutcheon, Geoff Meagher, Sharon C. Pel, Linda Kuga Pikulin, Mary Ritchie, Alain Tremblay, and Alan Walsh. The proposal was submitted to a shareholders' vote.
Appointment of the Auditor
Upon a motion duly made and seconded, it was moved that the accounting firm KPMG LLP be appointed as independent auditor of the Company for the ensuing year. The proposal was submitted to a shareholders' vote.
RECEIPT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND THE AUDITOR'S REPORT
The Company's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018, and the auditor's report thereon were received at the Meeting. The Chair declared the financial statements and auditor's report to be officially received.
VOTING RESULTS
The scrutineers reported that the holders of 18,798,167 shares were present in person or represented by proxyholders at the Meeting, being a total 34.83% of the shares of the Company entitled to vote.
All of the candidates proposed by management were elected as directors of the Company.
The detailed results of the vote are as follows:
|
Candidate
|
Votes For
|
|
Votes Withheld
|
|
|
|
|
|
David McAusland (Chair)
|
18,164,113
|
96.96%
|
570,376
|
3.04%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Patrick Dalton
|
18,118,045
|
96.69%
|
621,038
|
3.31%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rose Hynes
|
18,054,926
|
96.35%
|
684,157
|
3.65%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hugh McCutcheon
|
18,711,426
|
99.88%
|
23,063
|
0.12%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Geoff Meagher
|
18,715,961
|
99.88%
|
23,122
|
0.12%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sharon C. Pel
|
18,652,903
|
99.54%
|
86,180
|
0.46%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Linda Kuga Pikulin
|
18,648,308
|
99.54%
|
86,181
|
0.46%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mary Ritchie
|
18,716,061
|
99.88%
|
23,022
|
0.12%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alain Tremblay
|
17,745,950
|
94.70%
|
993,133
|
5.30%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alan Walsh
|
18,716,061
|
99.88%
|
23,022
|
0.12%
|
|
|
|
|
The results of the other votes of the Meeting are as follows:
|
|
VOTE
|
VOTE
|
VOTE
|
|
FOR
|
AGAINST
|
WITHELD
|
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Appointment of the Auditor
|
96.60
|
N/A
|
3.40
|
|
|
|
ADJOURNMENT OF THE MEETING
There being no further business brought before the meeting, the Chair declared the Meeting adjourned.
Following the Meeting, the Board of Directors elected by written resolution Mr. David McAusland as Chair of the Board of Directors.