IPOPEMA Securities S.A.

IPOPEMA SECURITIES S.A.

(IPE)
IPOPEMA Securities S A : 19.05.2020 - No 8/2020 Notification on exceeding the threshold of 5% of votes at the general meeting

05/19/2020 | 10:33am EDT

Company: IPOPEMA Securities S.A.

Current report No.: 8/2020

Date: 19 May 2020, 14:06 CET

Subject: Notification on exceeding the threshold of 5% of votes at the general meeting

The Management Board of IPOPEMA Securities S.A. (the "Company") hereby informs that yesterday it received the information, which has been confirmed today, that SSIF Swiss Capital SA ("Swiss Capital") with its registered office in Bucharest (Romania) as a result of a transaction concluded on the regulated market on 28 August 2019 changed its holding of the Company's shares, which resulted in Swiss Capital exceeding the threshold of 5% of votes at the Company's general meeting.

In accordance with the above-mentioned notification, Swiss Capital holds 1,539,039 (in words: one million five hundred and thirty-nine thousand thirty-nine) Company shares entitling it to 1,539,039 (in words: one million five hundred and thirty-nine thousand thirty-nine) votes at the Company's general meeting, which constitutes a 5.14% share in its share capital and the total number of votes at the general meeting of the Company.

Legal basis:

Art. 70.1 of the Polish Act on Public Offering […]

Disclaimer

Ipopema Securities SA published this content on 19 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2020 14:32:07 UTC
