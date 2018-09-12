Log in
IPOPEMA Securities SA

IPOPEMA SECURITIES SA (IPE)
IPOPEMA Securities : 12.09.2018 - No. 9/2018 Annexes to credit facility agreements

09/12/2018 | 03:13pm CEST

Company: IPOPEMA Securities S.A.

Current report No.: 9/2018

Date: 12 September 2018, 14:58 CET

Subject: Annexes to credit facility agreements

Further to the Current Report No. 12/2017 of 15 September 2017 concerning the credit facility agreements concluded with Alior Bank S.A. on 22 July 2009, the Management Board of IPOPEMA Securities S.A. (the "Company") informs that under annexes to the abovementioned agreements, executed on the date of this report, the term of these agreements has been extended to 16 September 2019.

The agreements mentioned above are related to the current liabilities of the Company towards the Central Securities Depository of Poland (KDPW) resulting from the brokerage activity of the Company. More information on the abovementioned agreements was included inter alia in the financial statements published on the Company's website (www.ipopemasecurities.pl/ Investor Relations / Financial Reports).

Legal basis:

Art. 17.1 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council […] (MAR)

Disclaimer

Ipopema Securities SA published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 13:12:11 UTC
