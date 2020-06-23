IPSEN: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares Between 15/06/2020 And 19/06/2020

Regulatory News:
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer name
|Issuer identification code
|Transaction date
|Identification code of
the financial instrument
|Daily total volume
(in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average
price of shares acquired
|Platform
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|15/06/2020
|FR0010259150
|
10000
|
70.7296
|
XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|16/06/2020
|FR0010259150
|
147
|
72
|
XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|17/06/2020
|FR0010259150
|
0
|
-
|
-
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|18/06/2020
|FR0010259150
|
0
|
-
|
-
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|19/06/2020
|FR0010259150
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|Total
|
10,147
|
70.7480
|
The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200623005599/en/