IPSEN    IPN   FR0010259150

IPSEN

(IPN)
IPSEN: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares Between 15/06/2020 And 19/06/2020

06/23/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

Regulatory News:

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer identification code Transaction date Identification code of
the financial instrument		 Daily total volume
(in number of shares)		 Daily weighted average
price of shares acquired		 Platform
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 15/06/2020 FR0010259150

10000

70.7296

XPAR

IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 16/06/2020 FR0010259150

147

72

XPAR

IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 17/06/2020 FR0010259150

0

-

-

IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 18/06/2020 FR0010259150

0

-

-

IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 19/06/2020 FR0010259150

0

-

-

Total

10,147

70.7480

 

The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/


© Business Wire 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 2 750 M 3 116 M 3 116 M
Net income 2020 525 M 594 M 594 M
Net Debt 2020 721 M 817 M 817 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
Yield 2020 1,38%
Capitalization 6 171 M 6 947 M 6 992 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,51x
Nbr of Employees 5 807
Free-Float 42,2%
