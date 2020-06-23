IPSEN: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares Between 15/06/2020 And 19/06/2020

Regulatory News:

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer identification code Transaction date Identification code of

the financial instrument Daily total volume

(in number of shares) Daily weighted average

price of shares acquired Platform IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 15/06/2020 FR0010259150 10000 70.7296 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 16/06/2020 FR0010259150 147 72 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 17/06/2020 FR0010259150 0 - - IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 18/06/2020 FR0010259150 0 - - IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 19/06/2020 FR0010259150 0 - - Total 10,147 70.7480

The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/

