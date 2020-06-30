Log in
IPSEN    IPN   FR0010259150

IPSEN

(IPN)
Ipsen: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares Between 22/06/2020 And 26/06/2020

06/30/2020

Regulatory News:

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name

Issuer identification code

Transaction date

Identification code of the
financial instrument

Daily total volume (in
number of shares)

Daily weighted
average price of
shares acquired

Platform

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

6/22/2020

FR0010259150

0

-

-

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

6/23/2020

FR0010259150

5 000

74.3747

XPAR

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

6/24/2020

FR0010259150

5 000

72.5850

XPAR

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

6/25/2020

FR0010259150

10 000

73.2382

XPAR

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

6/26/2020

FR0010259150

2 500

76.0558

XPAR

 

 

 

Total

22 500

73.6587

 

The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/


Business Wire 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 2 757 M 3 092 M 3 092 M
Net income 2020 524 M 587 M 587 M
Net Debt 2020 721 M 809 M 809 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
Yield 2020 1,35%
Capitalization 6 299 M 7 085 M 7 065 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 5 807
Free-Float 42,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 79,03 €
Last Close Price 75,90 €
Spread / Highest target 30,4%
Spread / Average Target 4,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aymeric Le Chatelier Executive VP, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Marc M. P. de Garidel Non-Executive Chairman
Aidan Murphy Executive Vice President-Technical Operations
Howard Mayer Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Steven Hildemann Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IPSEN-3.92%7 085
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-4.68%366 314
ROCHE HOLDING AG5.56%296 797
NOVARTIS AG-9.28%193 333
MERCK & CO., INC.-16.31%192 135
PFIZER, INC.-16.69%181 310
