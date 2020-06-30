Ipsen: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares Between 22/06/2020 And 26/06/2020

Regulatory News:

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer identification code Transaction date Identification code of the

financial instrument Daily total volume (in

number of shares) Daily weighted

average price of

shares acquired Platform IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 6/22/2020 FR0010259150 0 - - IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 6/23/2020 FR0010259150 5 000 74.3747 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 6/24/2020 FR0010259150 5 000 72.5850 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 6/25/2020 FR0010259150 10 000 73.2382 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 6/26/2020 FR0010259150 2 500 76.0558 XPAR Total 22 500 73.6587

The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200630005437/en/