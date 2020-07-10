Ipsen : Half-year Statement of IPSEN Liquidity Agreement With NATIXIS ODDO BHF

Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by IPSEN to NATIXIS ODDO BHF, as of June 30, 2020, the following resources were included to the dedicated liquidity account:

16,892 shares

€2,515,229.70

It is reminded that as of the date of the signature of the agreement, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

12,751 shares

€3,137,934.80

Between January 2, 2020 and June 30, 2020 have been executed:

1,428 purchase transactions

1,369 sell transactions

Under the same period, the volumes traded represented:

221,762 shares and €14,321,430.90 to the purchase

233,938 shares and €15,216,880.90 to the sell

