IPSEN

(IPN)
Ipsen : Half-year Statement of IPSEN Liquidity Agreement With NATIXIS ODDO BHF

07/10/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by IPSEN to NATIXIS ODDO BHF, as of June 30, 2020, the following resources were included to the dedicated liquidity account:

  • 16,892 shares
  • €2,515,229.70

It is reminded that as of the date of the signature of the agreement, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

  • 12,751 shares
  • €3,137,934.80

Between January 2, 2020 and June 30, 2020 have been executed:

  • 1,428 purchase transactions
  • 1,369 sell transactions

Under the same period, the volumes traded represented:

  • 221,762 shares and €14,321,430.90 to the purchase
  • 233,938 shares and €15,216,880.90 to the sell

About Ipsen

Ipsen is a global specialty-driven biopharmaceutical group focused on innovation and Specialty Care. The Group develops and commercializes innovative medicines in three key therapeutic areas – Oncology, Neuroscience and Rare Diseases. Its commitment to oncology is exemplified through its growing portfolio of key therapies for prostate cancer, neuroendocrine tumors, renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic cancer. Ipsen also has a wellestablished Consumer Healthcare business. With total sales over €2.5 billion in 2019, Ipsen sells more than 20 drugs in over 115 countries, with a direct commercial presence in more than 30 countries. Ipsen’s R&D is focused on its innovative and differentiated technological platforms located in the heart of the leading biotechnological and life sciences hubs (Paris-Saclay, France; Oxford, UK; Cambridge, US). The Group has about 5,800 employees worldwide. Ipsen is listed in Paris (Euronext: IPN) and in the United States through a Sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt program (ADR: IPSEY). For more information on Ipsen, visit www.ipsen.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 2 753 M 3 112 M 3 112 M
Net income 2020 524 M 592 M 592 M
Net Debt 2020 719 M 813 M 813 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
Yield 2020 1,32%
Capitalization 6 449 M 7 287 M 7 291 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,60x
Nbr of Employees 5 807
Free-Float 42,2%
Technical analysis trends IPSEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 79,03 €
Last Close Price 77,75 €
Spread / Highest target 27,3%
Spread / Average Target 1,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David G. Loew Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marc M. P. de Garidel Non-Executive Chairman
Aymeric Le Chatelier Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Aidan Murphy Executive Vice President-Technical Operations
Howard Mayer Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IPSEN-1.58%7 287
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.78%375 403
ROCHE HOLDING AG6.04%301 424
MERCK & CO., INC.-15.68%193 573
NOVARTIS AG-10.88%192 070
PFIZER, INC.-14.60%185 865
