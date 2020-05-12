Log in
IPSEN

IPSEN

(IPN)
Ipsen : Information related to the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of 29 May 2020

05/12/2020 | 06:40am EDT

In the context of the Covid-19 pandemic and pursuant to emergency measures decided by the French government, Ipsen's Board of Directors decided that the Company's Combined Shareholders' Meeting, convened for Friday 29 May 2020 at 3 pm (Paris time), will be held behind closed doors, without the physical presence of shareholders and other persons entitled to attend, at the Company's headquarters 65, Quai Georges Gorse, 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt.
The whole Shareholders' Meeting will be broadcasted in live on the Company's website (www.ipsen.com).
Shareholders are invited not to ask for an admission card and will have to vote remotely before the Meeting is held (by post or online on the secure VOTACCESS voting platform) or give a proxy to the Chairman of the Meeting. They still have the possibility to give a proxy to a third party, who will have to send voting instructions by electronic mail to the address mentioned in the notice of Meeting. Given the potential disruptions in postal mail delivery, it is highly recommended to vote online or send the voting form as soon as possible.
Documents and information relating to this Meeting are available to shareholders under the legal and regulatory conditions in force and are also available on Ipsen's website at the following address: www.ipsen.com, under the 'Investors/Shareholders' Meetings' section.

Disclaimer

Ipsen SA published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 10:39:13 UTC
