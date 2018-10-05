Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 10/05 01:27:32 pm
142.275 EUR   +0.62%
12:23pIPSEN : Q3 2018 Sales Conference Call – Thursday, October 25
PU
10/02IPSEN : Share buyback
CO
09/28IPSEN : appoints Dr. Yan Moore as Senior Vice President, Head of Onc..
PU
Ipsen : Q3 2018 Sales Conference Call – Thursday, October 25

10/05/2018 | 12:23pm CEST

Dear All,

David Meek, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsen Group, is pleased to host a conference call to discuss the Group's Q3 2018 sales :

Date: Thursday, October 25, 2018
Time: Conference call and webcast - 2:30pm CET / 8:30 EST

The webcast (audio + slides) will be available at https://engage.vevent.com/rt/ipsen~q3-sales-conf-2018.
Participants should dial in to the call approximately 5 to 10 minutes prior to its start
No reservation is required to participate in the conference call.
No live presentation will be organized at Ipsen's headquarters.

Standard International: +44 (0) 2071-928-000
France and continental Europe: + 33 (0) 1 76 70 07 94
UK: 08-444-5718-892
U.S.: 1-6315-107-495

Conference ID: 5459297

With kind regards,

The IPSEN IR Team

Disclaimer

Ipsen SA published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 10:22:18 UTC
