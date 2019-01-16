Ipsen : announces 50 posters to be presented at the 2019 TOXINS Congress – January 16-19

TOXINS is a key conference for thought leaders - clinicians and researchers from academia and industry - in the field of neurotoxins and especially Botulinum toxins. Taking place this year from 16-19 January, in Copenhagen, Denmark, the congress will feature presentations on the latest developments in both the basic science and clinical application of neurotoxins.

Ipsen's presence at the TOXINS congress in Copenhagen constitutes a company record in Neuroscience with 50 posters and 6 oral presentations accepted. Collectively they cover basic science (in vivo, in vitro, ex vivo, in silico), clinical studies (phase I to III) and post-market studies (phase IV and surveys).

In addition, key results presented will also cover the burden of spasticity: Ipsen together with Carenity, a social media platform for people living with chronic diseases, conducted an international survey revealing the hidden burden of spasticity and the need for longer periods of symptomatic relief.

Spasticity is a condition in which there is an abnormal increase in muscle tone or stiffness in one or more muscles, which might interfere with movement. It is usually caused by damage to nerve pathways in the brain or spinal cord that control muscle movement, and may occur in association with cerebral palsy, spinal cord injury, multiple sclerosis, stroke, and brain or head trauma.¹²

Alexandre Lebeaut, Executive Vice President, R&D and Chief Scientific Officer, Ipsen added :

We look forward to many more years of real and significant progress toward our commitment to improving people's lives through innovative treatments and by transforming the treatment paradigm with tailored approaches.

Addressing areas of unmet needs for patients and bringing forward new innovative therapeutics are what is guiding our research & development. We believe that patients do not have the time to wait, we can make a difference to patients and their families, and this is why we keep advancing research.

