Euronext Paris  >  Ipsen    IPN   FR0010259150

IPSEN (IPN)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/16 03:59:55 pm
120.1 EUR   +3.00%
2018IPSEN : Attractive price levels
2018European shares build on recovery, Airbus shines
RE
Ipsen : announces 50 posters to be presented at the 2019 TOXINS Congress – January 16-19

01/16/2019 | 04:54pm EST

TOXINS is a key conference for thought leaders - clinicians and researchers from academia and industry - in the field of neurotoxins and especially Botulinum toxins. Taking place this year from 16-19 January, in Copenhagen, Denmark, the congress will feature presentations on the latest developments in both the basic science and clinical application of neurotoxins.

Ipsen's presence at the TOXINS congress in Copenhagen constitutes a company record in Neuroscience with 50 posters and 6 oral presentations accepted. Collectively they cover basic science (in vivo, in vitro, ex vivo, in silico), clinical studies (phase I to III) and post-market studies (phase IV and surveys).

In addition, key results presented will also cover the burden of spasticity: Ipsen together with Carenity, a social media platform for people living with chronic diseases, conducted an international survey revealing the hidden burden of spasticity and the need for longer periods of symptomatic relief.

Spasticity is a condition in which there is an abnormal increase in muscle tone or stiffness in one or more muscles, which might interfere with movement. It is usually caused by damage to nerve pathways in the brain or spinal cord that control muscle movement, and may occur in association with cerebral palsy, spinal cord injury, multiple sclerosis, stroke, and brain or head trauma.¹²

Alexandre Lebeaut, Executive Vice President, R&D and Chief Scientific Officer, Ipsen added :

We look forward to many more years of real and significant progress toward our commitment to improving people's lives through innovative treatments and by transforming the treatment paradigm with tailored approaches.

Addressing areas of unmet needs for patients and bringing forward new innovative therapeutics are what is guiding our research & development. We believe that patients do not have the time to wait, we can make a difference to patients and their families, and this is why we keep advancing research.

TOXINS 2019 : Site

Disclaimer

Ipsen SA published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 21:53:03 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 282 M
EBIT 2018 638 M
Net income 2018 432 M
Debt 2018 234 M
Yield 2018 1,03%
P/E ratio 2018 21,80
P/E ratio 2019 17,67
EV / Sales 2018 4,33x
EV / Sales 2019 3,71x
Capitalization 9 657 M
Technical analysis trends IPSEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 145 €
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David D. Meek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marc M. P. de Garidel Non-Executive Chairman
Aymeric Le Chatelier Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexandre P. LeBeaut Chief Scientific Officer
Sotirios G. Stergiopoulos Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IPSEN3.32%11 010
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.60%344 044
PFIZER-2.93%245 746
NOVARTIS3.55%221 313
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.5.59%220 097
MERCK AND COMPANY-2.50%190 790
