January 28th, 2019





Half-year report on IPSOS’ liquidity contract with EXANE BNP PARIBAS

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by IPSOS to Exane BNP Paribas, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account at 31 December 2018:

34,979 IPSOS shares

€ 233,110.

For information, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account at the last report (30 June 2018):

27,509 IPSOS shares

€ 421,396.

Attachment