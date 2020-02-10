Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Ipsos    IPS   FR0000073298

IPSOS

(IPS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/10 12:56:52 pm
30.125 EUR   -0.25%
12:11pIPSOS : acquires a majority stake in Askia
GL
12:11pIpsos acquires a majority stake in Askia
GL
02/07IPSOS : No turn-around in sight
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ipsos : acquires a majority stake in Askia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 12:11pm EST

Paris 10 February 2020 – Ipsos is pleased to announce the acquisition of a majority stake in Askia, a leading survey technology provider to the market research industry for more than 20 years.

Askia was founded in 1996 by Jérôme Sopoçko and Patrick George Lassale. Its high performing tools for collecting, analysing, reporting and visualising both online and offline data enjoy high recognition among more than 150 clients, including research companies and businesses. Askia has subsidiaries in France, the UK, Germany and the United States. Its annual revenues are around 5 Million euros.

Jerome Sopocko and Patrick George Lassale will continue to co-manage Askia and deliver the highest quality services to their existing and new clients.

This acquisition comes after a year of joint action on the co-development of the DIY solutions that power Ipsos.Digital, the online research platform that Ipsos has launched in November 2019, under the leadership of Andrei Postoaca, CEO Ipsos.Digital.

Ipsos is looking to take a step further and develop the ‘survey platform of the future’ covering the needs of its core custom survey business, with the help of Askia expertise and technology. By combining the talent pools of Askia and those of Ipsos in building a tool for all our future clients, the new platform is expected to go way beyond equivalence of current software solutions on the market today and to provide a new paradigm for the market research industry.

Didier Truchot, Chairman & CEO of Ipsos said, “The more we worked with Askia, the more we realised the strength and depth of their technology and the more we valued the people we were working with. We understood quite quickly that there was an opportunity to not only invest in the solutions but in the business as well - for the benefit of Ipsos, Askia and our respective clients.”

Jérôme Sopoçko says “Joining forces with a company like Ipsos is a dream come true. We have been extremely impressed with their expertise, attitude and commitment to helping us to create the next generation of survey platform.”.

Sopoçko continues, “The future of interviewing is not linear or browser-based. Whether the respondent chooses to type, talk or visualise their answer - in-stream analysis and decision making is required. This will allow instant recognition of intent, sentiment and attitude. It will result in the dynamic presentation of feedback and conversation management.”

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is the third largest market research company in the world, present in 90 markets and employing more than 18,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 business solutions are based on primary data coming from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

“Game Changers” –our tagline –summarises our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our world of rapid change.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos is listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1st, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120 and the Mid-60 index and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).
ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP www.ipsos.com

 

Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on IPSOS
12:11pIPSOS : acquires a majority stake in Askia
GL
12:11pIpsos acquires a majority stake in Askia
GL
02/06STRONG SUPPORT FOR EXPANDING ACCESS : poll
AQ
02/03IPSOS : acquires Maritz's Mystery Shopping business
AQ
01/27Ipsos partners with the World Economic Forum to reveal the state of the opini..
GL
01/27IPSOS : Half-year liquidity contract statement - December 2019
GL
01/26IPSOS : Peru holds legislative elections
AQ
01/18IPSOS SURVEY : only 3% percent satisfied with economy
AQ
01/17IPSOS : 83% Pakistanis worried about job security
AQ
01/17IPSOS : Low consumer confidence
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 005 M
EBIT 2019 191 M
Net income 2019 120 M
Debt 2019 602 M
Yield 2019 3,03%
P/E ratio 2019 11,1x
P/E ratio 2020 9,97x
EV / Sales2019 0,96x
EV / Sales2020 0,89x
Capitalization 1 326 M
Chart IPSOS
Duration : Period :
Ipsos Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IPSOS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 33,76  €
Last Close Price 30,20  €
Spread / Highest target 25,8%
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Didier Michel Truchot Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Laurence Stoclet Chief Financial Officer, Director & Deputy CEO
Neville Rademeyer Global Chief Information Officer
Henry Letulle Director
Patrick Artus Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IPSOS4.32%1 434
OMNICOM GROUP, INC.,-6.52%16 545
WPP GROUP-9.16%15 605
PUBLICIS GROUPE0.47%10 523
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-0.35%8 995
JCDECAUX-13.25%5 655
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group