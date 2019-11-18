IQE : UK's IQE trims annual revenue forecast, sees mid-single digit loss

"IQE has experienced very challenging market conditions in 2019. Shortfalls in revenue relate predominantly to two major customers," the maker of semiconductor wafers for chips used in Apple Inc products and others said in a statement, without naming who those customers were.

The company expects revenue between 136 million pounds and 142 million pounds for 2019, down from an earlier forecast of 140 million pounds to 160 million pounds.

