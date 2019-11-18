Log in
IQE plc    IQE   GB0009619924

IQE PLC

(IQE)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/15 11:35:05 am
65.85 GBp   -4.91%
02:24aIQE : UK's IQE trims annual revenue forecast, sees mid-single digit loss
RE
02:01aIQE : Trading Update
AQ
11/12IQE PLC : Holding(s) in Company
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

IQE : UK's IQE trims annual revenue forecast, sees mid-single digit loss

0
11/18/2019 | 02:24am EST

Cardiff-based IQE Plc said on Monday it expects to report a 'mid-single digit' adjusted operating loss as it downgraded its revenue outlook for the year due to issues with two of its major customers.

"IQE has experienced very challenging market conditions in 2019. Shortfalls in revenue relate predominantly to two major customers," the maker of semiconductor wafers for chips used in Apple Inc products and others said in a statement, without naming who those customers were.

The company expects revenue between 136 million pounds and 142 million pounds for 2019, down from an earlier forecast of 140 million pounds to 160 million pounds.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 1.19% 265.76 Delayed Quote.68.48%
IQE PLC -4.91% 65.85 Delayed Quote.1.31%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 148 M
EBIT 2019 6,90 M
Net income 2019 -8,21 M
Debt 2019 14,8 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -88,6x
P/E ratio 2020 34,8x
EV / Sales2019 3,63x
EV / Sales2020 2,82x
Capitalization 523 M
Chart IQE PLC
Duration : Period :
IQE plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IQE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 79,25  GBp
Last Close Price 65,85  GBp
Spread / Highest target 64,0%
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew William Nelson President, CEO & Executive Director
Philip Patrick Smith Non-Executive Chairman
Keith Anderson Chief Operating Officer
Tim Pullen Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rodney Pelzel Chief Technology Officer & EVP-Global Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IQE PLC1.31%675
MEDIATEK INC.--.--%21 880
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS48.34%16 939
AVARY HOLDING SHENZHEN CO LTD--.--%16 821
SAN'AN OPTOELECTRONICS CO.55.88%10 031
UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION116.19%9 530
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
