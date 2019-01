"It is of course very disappointing that a substantial inventory correction in the first half of 2018 and the sudden disruption in a significant supply chain and short-term demand for VCSEL wafers in November materially impacted our expected 2018 revenues and profitability," Chief Executive Officer Drew Nelson said in a statement on Friday.

(Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)