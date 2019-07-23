Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  IQE plc    IQE   GB0009619924

IQE PLC

(IQE)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/22 11:35:34 am
51.6 GBp   -1.53%
02:44aIQE : sees sales hit from U.S.-China trade war
RE
07/22IQE PLC : Appointment of Nomad and Joint Broker
AQ
07/22IQE PLC : Directorate change
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

IQE : sees sales hit from U.S.-China trade war

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 02:44am EDT

(Reuters) - Britain's IQE Plc said on Tuesday its sales had been hit by the trade war between Beijing and Washington, while reporting a handful of new deals with Asian customers that would give it access to new supply chains and provide "significant" volumes.

IQE, which makes semiconductor wafers for chips used in Apple Inc products among others, had warned last month that 2019 revenue would miss forecasts, blaming a bigger-than-expected hit on the industry's supply chain from U.S. restrictions on China's Huawei.

The United States restricted Huawei from buying U.S. goods in May, saying the firm's equipment could be used by Beijing for spying. The move ratcheted up trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.

IQE said on Tuesday global supply chains were being redeveloped across the globe as a fall out of the long-running trade war.

"This has had an impact on sales volumes for IQE's products, as global customers adjust to these new supply chain situations and IQE becomes qualified in these new supply chains," the company said.

IQE, which has also been hit by a global slowdown in demand, said it had got orders from a major customer in Asia for new Asia-centric supply chains, for a type of transistor.

The company also won additional orders from a second Asian customer, specifically addressing increased demand from original equipment manufacturers, while its Singapore operation won a new Asian customer for transistors used in wireless devices and networks.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 2.29% 207.22 Delayed Quote.31.37%
IQE PLC -1.53% 51.6 Delayed Quote.-20.62%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IQE PLC
02:44aIQE : sees sales hit from U.S.-China trade war
RE
07/22IQE PLC : Directorate change
AQ
07/22IQE PLC : Appointment of Nomad and Joint Broker
AQ
06/28IQE PLC : Holding(s) in Company
AQ
06/26Global chipmakers rally on Micron's upbeat results, Huawei shipments
RE
06/25IQE PLC : Result of AGM
AQ
06/14Global tech companies shun Huawei after U.S. ban
RE
06/13IQE PLC : Holding(s) in Company
AQ
06/10Global tech companies shun Huawei after U.S. ban
RE
06/04Global tech companies shun Huawei after U.S. ban
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 149 M
EBIT 2019 8,31 M
Net income 2019 2,93 M
Debt 2019 13,4 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 154x
P/E ratio 2020 21,4x
EV / Sales2019 2,82x
EV / Sales2020 2,09x
Capitalization 408 M
Chart IQE PLC
Duration : Period :
IQE plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IQE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 81,17  GBp
Last Close Price 51,60  GBp
Spread / Highest target 109%
Spread / Average Target 57,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew William Nelson President, CEO & Executive Director
Godfrey Howard Harrison Ainsworth Executive Chairman
Howard Robert Williams Chief Operations Officer & Executive Director
Tim Pullen Chief Financial Officer
David Grant Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IQE PLC-20.62%509
MEDIATEK INC.--.--%15 491
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS24.25%14 043
UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION120.82%9 721
SAN'AN OPTOELECTRONICS CO.-9.02%6 064
SHENNAN CIRCUITS CO LTD--.--%5 150
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group