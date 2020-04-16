Log in
INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against iQIYI, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

04/16/2020

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against iQIYI, Inc. (“iQIYI” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: IQ) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between March 29, 2018 and April 7, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before June 15, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. iQIYI engaged in a scheme to inflate both its revenue and its user numbers. The Company also artificially inflated expenses to hide other fraud. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about iQIYI, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 33 415 M
EBIT 2020 -7 103 M
Net income 2020 -8 191 M
Debt 2020 10 391 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -12,6x
P/E ratio 2021 -22,9x
EV / Sales2020 3,30x
EV / Sales2021 2,88x
Capitalization 99 900 M
Managers
NameTitle
Yu Gong Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yan Hong Li Chairman
Xiao Dong Wang Chief Financial Officer
Wenfeng Liu Chief Technology Officer
Herman Yu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IQIYI, INC.-12.60%13 536
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.40%482 891
NETFLIX, INC.31.89%187 261
NASPERS LIMITED1.01%61 678
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-7.83%47 345
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-7.20%25 782
