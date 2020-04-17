IQIYI ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against iQIYI, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of investors that purchased iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) securities between March 29, 2018 and April 7, 2020 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until June 15, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On April 7, 2020, Wolfpack Research released a report detailing, among other things, how iQIYI had misled investors and failed to disclose pertinent information generally and in its March 2018 initial public offering Registration Statement, including: (i) iQIYI overstating its user numbers; (ii) iQIYI inflating its revenues; (iii) iQIYI inflating expenses and prices of assets to conceal its revenue inflation; and (iv) iQIYI issuing misleading financial reporting creating the appearance of a cash generative company.

On this news, iQIYI’s share price fell $0.99 per share over the rest of the trading day and the next full trading day, or 5.6%, to close at $16.51 per share on April 8, 2020.

The complaint, filed on April 16, 2020, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) iQIYI inflated its revenue figures; (2) iQIYI inflated its user numbers; (3) iQIYI inflated its expenses to cover up other fraud; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. According to the suit, these true details were disclosed by a market research firm.

