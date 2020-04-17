IQIYI SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against iQIYI, Inc. - IQ

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until June 15, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against iQIYI, Inc. (NasdaqGS: IQ), if they purchased the Company’s securities between March 29, 2018 and April 7, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

IQIYI and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On April 7, 2020, Wolfpack Research reported that the Company had misled investors and failed to disclose pertinent information generally and in its Registration Statement, including that it had overstated its user numbers by approximately 42%-60%, inflated its revenues by approximately 27%-44%, inflated expenses and prices of assets to conceal its revenue inflation, and issued misleading financial reporting creating the appearance of a cash generative company.

On this news, the price of iQIYI’s shares declined, injuring investors.

The case is Lee v. Iqiyi, Inc. et al, 20cv1830.

