Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  IQIYI, Inc.    IQ

IQIYI, INC.

(IQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Investigation of iQIYI Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 03:29pm EDT

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether iQIYI, Inc. (“iQIYI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IQ) complied with federal securities laws. On April 7, 2020, Wolfpack Research published a report outlining its belief that iQIYI materially overstated its 2019 revenue. The price of iQIYI’s stock fell following the announcement.

If you purchased shares of iQIYI and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Luke R. Kennedy at lkennedy@holzerlaw.com, or at www.holzerlaw.com to discuss your legal rights.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is an Atlanta, Georgia law firm that dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey D. Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on IQIYI, INC.
03:29pInvestigation of iQIYI Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC
BU
04/05IQIYI : Launches Chinese Animated Blockbuster "Nezha" Exclusively Across Nine So..
PR
04/02IQIYI : Launches Long and Short-form Video Sharing Platform "Suike", Representin..
PR
03/25IQIYI : Launches Service Experience Testing Stations in International Markets, W..
PR
03/23IQIYI : Launches Qiyu 2Pro VR Somatosensory Game Console
PR
03/18IQIYI : Original Hit Variety Show "Youth With You 2" Tops iQIYI Platform's Globa..
PR
03/16IQIYI : Together with Peking University and Microsoft Research, Unveils Innovati..
PR
03/12IQIYI : Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F
PR
03/12IQIYI : Rolls out Global Release of Highly Anticipated Original Variety Show "Yo..
PR
03/09IQIYI : Cooperates with China Telecom on MEC Standardized Service and Promotes 5..
PR
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 33 600 M
EBIT 2020 -7 008 M
Net income 2020 -8 059 M
Debt 2020 10 418 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -11,4x
P/E ratio 2021 -20,3x
EV / Sales2020 2,95x
EV / Sales2021 2,59x
Capitalization 88 747 M
Chart IQIYI, INC.
Duration : Period :
iQIYI, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IQIYI, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 172,18  CNY
Last Close Price 120,97  CNY
Spread / Highest target 84,9%
Spread / Average Target 42,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yu Gong Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yan Hong Li Chairman
Xiao Dong Wang Chief Financial Officer
Wenfeng Liu Chief Technology Officer
Herman Yu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IQIYI, INC.-20.61%13 059
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED1.18%465 826
NETFLIX, INC.17.43%164 772
NASPERS LIMITED0.77%63 056
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-12.61%48 226
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-18.07%22 560
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group