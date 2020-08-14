Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  IQIYI, Inc.    IQ

IQIYI, INC.

(IQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Investor Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates Possible Securities Fraud of Iqiyi Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/14/2020 | 10:28am EDT

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Iqiyi (Nasdaq: IQ) resulting from inaccurate statements Iqiyi made regarding its internal controls, business practices, financial statements and prospects.

Click here to learn more about the investigation: http://ademilaw.com/case/iqiyi-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on whether Iqiyi issued false and misleading statements regarding its financial statements and prospects.  Specifically, Iqiyi announced that the SEC was investigating the company and seeking financial and operating records dating from January 2018 and documents about acquisitions and investments.

If you wish to obtain additional information or have information about this investigation of Iqiyi, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, http://ademilaw.com/case/iqiyi-inc.                     

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation.  For more information, please feel free to call us.  Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP
Guri Ademi
3620 East Layton Ave.
Cudahy, WI 53110
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001
www.ademilaw.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert-ademi--oreilly-llp-investigates-possible-securities-fraud-of-iqiyi-inc-301112491.html

SOURCE Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about IQIYI, INC.
10:37aBaidu, iQiyi Shares Fall After iQiyi Says SEC Is Investigating Its Books
DJ
10:28aINVESTOR ALERT : Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates Possible Securities Fraud of..
PR
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08:34aWall Street retreats as retail sales growth slows
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:08aBaidu second-quarter results beat estimates, but overshadowed by iQIYI probe
RE
08/13Baidu Reports Higher 2Q Profit but Advertising Challenges Weigh on Revenue --..
DJ
08/13IQIYI : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PR
08/13SoftBank-backed KE Holdings raises $2.12 bln in U.S. listing
RE
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group