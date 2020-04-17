Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  IQIYI, Inc.    IQ

IQIYI, INC.

(IQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Labaton Sucharow LLP : Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against iQIYI, Inc. and Certain Executives

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 09:12pm EDT

Labaton Sucharow LLP (“Labaton Sucharow”) announces that on April 17, 2020, it filed a securities class action lawsuit, captioned Shiferaw v. iQIYI, Inc., No. 20-cv-3115 (S.D.N.Y.) (the “Action”), on behalf of its client Sintayehu Shiferaw (“Shiferaw”) against iQIYI, Inc. (“iQIYI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IQ) and certain executive officers (collectively, “Defendants”). The Action asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and SEC Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired iQIYI’s securities between March 29, 2018 through April 7, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), who were damaged thereby (the “Class”).

iQIYI operates a Chinese online streaming platform which is currently one of the largest video-based websites in the world, with on-demand video content. The Company generates its revenue primarily from membership services and online advertising. The Action alleges that, during the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and omissions. Specifically, Defendants overstated iQIYI’s 2019 revenue by 27%-44% and the Company’s user numbers by 42%-60%. iQIYI also inflated its expenses to conceal these misstatements from investors.

This fraud was revealed on April 7, 2020 by Wolfpack Research. On that date, Wolfpack Research published a 37-page report detailing Defendants’ scheme to defraud investors. Among other things, this report explained how iQIYI had materially overstated its revenue and subscriber numbers. On this news, iQIYI’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) fell $1.01 per share, or 5.8 percent, over the remainder of the day and the next full trading day to close at $16.51 per share April 8, 2020. As a result of Defendants false and/or misleading statements and/or omissions, the Class suffered harm under the Exchange Act.

If you purchased iQIYI securities, including ADSs, during the Class Period and were damaged thereby, you are a member of the Class and may be able to seek appointment as Lead Plaintiff. Lead Plaintiff motion papers must be filed with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York no later than June 15, 2020. The Lead Plaintiff is a court-appointed representative for absent members of the Class. You do not need to seek appointment as Lead Plaintiff to share in any Class recovery in the Action. If you are a Class member and there is a recovery for the Class, you can share in that recovery as an absent Class member. You may retain counsel of your choice to represent you in the Action.

If you would like to consider serving as Lead Plaintiff or have any questions about this lawsuit, you may contact David J. Schwartz, Esq. of Labaton Sucharow, at (800) 321-0476, or via email at dschwartz@labaton.com.

Shiferaw is represented by Labaton Sucharow. which represents many of the largest pension funds in the United States and internationally with combined assets under management of more than $2 trillion. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at www.labaton.com.

You can view a copy of the complaint here.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on IQIYI, INC.
09:12pLABATON SUCHAROW LLP : Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against iQIYI, Inc...
BU
05:36pINVESTOR ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
05:14pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORN : Securities & Accounting Fraud Class Actio..
PR
03:01pIQIYI ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit ..
BU
12:15pIQIYI : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Files First Securities Class Acti..
PR
04/16INVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Acti..
BU
04/16IQIYI Shareholder Lawsuit Filed
NE
04/16Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against iQIYI, Inc. &nda..
BU
04/15IQIYI : Launches iCartoonFace Challenge Together with IJCAI-PRICAI 2020
PR
04/10IQIYI INC (IQ) DROPS ON WOLFPACK REP : Labaton Sucharow Announces New Investigat..
BU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 33 415 M
EBIT 2020 -7 213 M
Net income 2020 -8 191 M
Debt 2020 10 391 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -12,6x
P/E ratio 2021 -23,0x
EV / Sales2020 3,30x
EV / Sales2021 2,88x
Capitalization 100 B
Chart IQIYI, INC.
Duration : Period :
iQIYI, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IQIYI, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 169,47  CNY
Last Close Price 136,33  CNY
Spread / Highest target 65,8%
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yu Gong Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yan Hong Li Chairman
Xiao Dong Wang Chief Financial Officer
Wenfeng Liu Chief Technology Officer
Herman Yu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IQIYI, INC.-8.67%14 115
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.77%497 292
NETFLIX, INC.35.73%192 711
NASPERS LIMITED1.61%64 178
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-9.11%46 689
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-6.73%25 914
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group