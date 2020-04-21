Log in
IQIYI, Inc.    IQ

IQIYI, INC.

(IQ)
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) on Behalf of Investors

04/21/2020 | 04:44pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of iQIYI, Inc. ("iQIYI" or the Company") (NASDAQ: IQ) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 29, 2018, iQIYI conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), issuing 125,000,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) priced at $18.00 per share.

Then, on April 7, 2020, Wolfpack Research (“Wolfpack"), a global financial research and due diligence firm, published a report alleging that the Company “was committing fraud well before its IPO in 2018 and has continued to do so ever since.” Wolfpack estimates that the Company inflated its 2019 revenue by approximately RMB 8 billion to RMB 13 billion, or 27% to 44%, by overstating its user numbers by approximately 42% to 60%.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.79, or over 4%, to close at $16.51 per share on April 8, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased iQIYI securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 33 386 M
EBIT 2020 -7 210 M
Net income 2020 -8 215 M
Debt 2020 10 457 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -12,5x
P/E ratio 2021 -22,7x
EV / Sales2020 3,30x
EV / Sales2021 2,88x
Capitalization 99 876 M
Managers
NameTitle
Yu Gong Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yan Hong Li Chairman
Xiao Dong Wang Chief Financial Officer
Wenfeng Liu Chief Technology Officer
Herman Yu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IQIYI, INC.-8.81%14 145
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.24%500 740
NETFLIX, INC.35.21%185 598
NASPERS LIMITED-2.61%63 051
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-5.21%48 364
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-3.35%26 354
