Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of iQIYI, Inc. ("iQIYI" or the Company") (NASDAQ: IQ) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 29, 2018, iQIYI conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), issuing 125,000,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) priced at $18.00 per share.

Then, on April 7, 2020, Wolfpack Research (“Wolfpack"), a global financial research and due diligence firm, published a report alleging that the Company “was committing fraud well before its IPO in 2018 and has continued to do so ever since.” Wolfpack estimates that the Company inflated its 2019 revenue by approximately RMB 8 billion to RMB 13 billion, or 27% to 44%, by overstating its user numbers by approximately 42% to 60%.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.79, or over 4%, to close at $16.51 per share on April 8, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

