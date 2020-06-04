Log in
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) and Upcoming Deadline

06/04/2020 | 03:26pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is reminding investors of a federal class action lawsuit pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against iQIYI, Inc. ("iQIYI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IQ) and the June 15, 2020 deadline to move for lead plaintiff. 

If you purchased iQIYI shares between March 29, 2018 and April 7, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"), and have suffered a loss, realized or unrealized, you are encouraged to contact attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312, or at jzimmerman@scott-scott.com, or to visit the iQIYI page on Scott+Scott's website at https://scott-scott.com/case/iqiyi-inc/.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, the defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that iQIYI inflated its revenue figures, its user numbers, and its expenses to cover up other fraud.  When the truth was revealed, the Company's stock declined, causing shareholders to suffer significant losses and damages.

What You Can Do

If you purchased iQIYI stock between March 29, 2018 and April 7, 2020, inclusive, or if you have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312, or at jzimmerman@scott-scott.com, or to visit the iQIYI page on Scott+Scott's website at https://scott-scott.com/case/iqiyi-inc/. The deadline to move for lead plaintiff is June 15, 2020.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States.  The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:

Jonathan Zimmerman
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
230 Park Avenue, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10169-1820
(888) 398-9312
jzimmerman@scott-scott.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scottscott-attorneys-at-law-llp-reminds-investors-of-securities-class-action-against-iqiyi-inc-iq-and-upcoming-deadline-301070946.html

SOURCE Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
