The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation on Behalf of iQIYI Inc. Investors (IQ)

04/21/2020 | 08:41pm EDT

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation on behalf of iQIYI Inc. ("iQIYI" or the Company") (NASDAQ: IQ) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On March 29, 2018, iQIYI conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), issuing 125,000,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) priced at $18.00 per share.

Then, on April 7, 2020, Wolfpack Research (“Wolfpack"), a global financial research and due diligence firm, published a report alleging that the Company “was committing fraud well before its IPO in 2018 and has continued to do so ever since.” Wolfpack estimates that the Company inflated its 2019 revenue by approximately RMB 8 billion to RMB 13 billion, or 27% to 44%, by overstating its user numbers by approximately 42% to 60%.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.79, or over 4%, to close at $16.51 per share on April 8, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased iQIYI securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
