The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against iQIYI, Inc. (IQ)

06/12/2020 | 01:08pm EDT

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming June 15, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased iQIYI, Inc. ("iQIYI" or the Company") (NASDAQ: IQ) securities between March 29, 2018 and April 7, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On March 29, 2018, iQIYI conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), issuing 125,000,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) priced at $18.00 per share.

Then, on April 7, 2020, Wolfpack Research (“Wolfpack"), a global financial research and due diligence firm, published a report alleging that the Company “was committing fraud well before its IPO in 2018 and has continued to do so ever since.” Wolfpack estimates that the Company inflated its 2019 revenue by approximately RMB 8 billion to RMB 13 billion, or 27% to 44%, by overstating its user numbers by approximately 42% to 60%.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.79, or over 4%, to close at $16.51 per share on April 8, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) iQIYI inflated its revenue figures; (2) iQIYI inflated its user numbers; (3) iQIYI inflated its expenses to cover up other fraud; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired iQIYI securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than June 15, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
