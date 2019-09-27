Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  IQIYI Inc    IQ

IQIYI INC

(IQ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

iQIYI Announces Changes to Board Composition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 07:01am EDT

BEIJING, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, today announced changes to its board composition. Dr. Dou Shen, senior vice president of Baidu, has been appointed as a director of the Board. Mr. Lu Wang has resigned from the Board. These changes will be effective on September 27, 2019.

Dr. Dou Shen currently serves as senior vice president of Baidu, leading Baidu’s Mobile Ecosystem Group (MEG). Dr. Shen oversees Baidu App, search, feed, Haokan short video app, Baidu’s smart mini program and content ecosystem, and online advertising business. Dr. Shen has served in various other roles since joining Baidu in 2012, including in search, display advertising and financial services group. Prior to Baidu, Dr. Shen served as a researcher at Microsoft’s AdCenter Labs. He was also founder of Buzzlabs, a social media analytics company that was later acquired by IAC-owned CityGrid Media. Dr. Shen is currently the vice-chair of KDDC (China chapter of ACM in data-mining). Dr. Shen holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from North China Electric Power University, a master’s degree in engineering from Tsinghua University, and a Ph.D. in computer science from Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

About iQIYI, Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI’s platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user-generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, online literature, talent agency and e-commerce etc.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations
iQIYI, Inc.
+86 10 8264 6585
ir@qiyi.com

 


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IQIYI INC
07:01aiQIYI Announces Changes to Board Composition
GL
06:03aIQIYI : Launches Industry's First "Bullet Subtitle" Reply Feature, Bullet Subtit..
PR
04:42aIQIYI : Announces the Start of Production for "The Journey of Flower 2"
PR
09/26Baidu to sell nearly third of Ctrip stake for $1 billion
RE
09/17IQIYI : RMB 3 Billion Intellectual Property Supply Chain Finance Asset-backed Se..
PR
09/11IQIYI : and ABP Lead Development of Industry-wide "Specifications of Internet In..
PR
09/02IQIYI VP XIE DANMING ATTENDS 2019 WO : The Age of AI Makes Art More Creative
PR
08/20Baidu Warns on Advertising Business -- WSJ
DJ
08/20China's Baidu beats earnings expectations, shares rally
RE
08/19Baidu Reports 62% Profit Drop
DJ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 29 402 M
EBIT 2019 -9 380 M
Net income 2019 -10 288 M
Debt 2019 5 291 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -8,59x
P/E ratio 2020 -13,2x
EV / Sales2019 3,23x
EV / Sales2020 2,84x
Capitalization 89 545 M
Chart IQIYI INC
Duration : Period :
IQIYI Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IQIYI INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 138,06  CNY
Last Close Price 123,49  CNY
Spread / Highest target 50,4%
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yu Gong Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yan Hong Li Chairman
Xiao Dong Wang Chief Financial Officer
Wenfeng Liu Chief Technology Officer
Herman Yu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IQIYI INC16.48%12 559
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD5.59%402 830
NETFLIX-1.63%115 286
NASPERS LIMITED-16.77%68 027
COSTAR GROUP INC76.40%21 731
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - ADR-1.44%21 306
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group