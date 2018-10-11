iQIYI : CSR Initiative Uses Film to Enrich Life in Poverty Stricken Areas

Log in
10/11/2018 | 09:03am CEST

BEIJING, Oct. 11, 2018 iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ : IQ ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, recently announced a CSR initiative bringing free film screenings to poorer areas of China. The initiative is part of a countrywide effort to alleviate the problem of cultural poverty, as iQIYI leverages its vast resources in the entertainment industry to address issues in disadvantaged areas.

Starting with a launch event on September 28 in Yunyang County, Chongqing, iQIYI will host open-air screenings of films in 171 villages across Chongqing municipality, as well as the provinces of Guizhou and Hebei. iQIYI has selected four hit movies to be screened as a part of the initiative, with public showings organized for Wolf Warrior 2, Hold Your Hands, Operation Mekong, and Operation Red Sea.

"iQIYI is proud to provide high quality popular culture to these disadvantaged areas of China which have traditionally lacked resources and infrastructure," said Ma Shengjie, Director of Public Affairs at iQIYI. "We have always been committed to making sure that our great selection of high quality content is available to people from all walks of life and this initiative is a clear example of how iQIYI bridging societal gaps to achieve this."

About iQIYI,

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company") is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user-generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing, online literature and e-commerce etc. For more information on iQIYI, please visit http://ir.iqiyi.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iqiyi-csr-initiative-uses-film-to-enrich-life-in-poverty-stricken-areas-300729298.html

SOURCE iQIYI, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
