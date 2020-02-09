iQIYI : Contributes to Fight Against Novel Coronavirus Outbreak by Leveraging its Unique Strengths in Content, Membership and Partnerships

BEIJING, Feb. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Against the backdrop of the novel coronavirus outbreak in China, iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, has been leveraging its strengths in premium content, partnerships and its massive membership base to take a wide array of online and offline actions to support the nation's fight against the virus.

On Feb 6, iQIYI rolled out a hashtag titled #My Coronavirus-fighting Journal# on its platform, encouraging people to upload their virus fighting efforts through vlogs and time-lapse photography. On the same day, partnering with Xiaoming Taiji, China Youth Daily and Hubei Daily, iQIYI launched a comic strip section themed Cheer for China, Cheer for Hubei, inviting around 100 Chinese cartoonists to portray touching stories related to the outbreak, prevention efforts and frontline medical workers.

To better meet the rapidly growing domestic online entertainment needs during this period of outbreak, iQIYI also bought forward the release dates for The Great Lord, a highly anticipated original drama starring TFBOYS' Roy Wang and Actress Nana Ou-yang, and The Chinese Doctor, China's first documentary focusing on medical community co-produced by iQIYI that follows the stories of medical staff in six major hospitals across China; providing free access to 144 trending drama series for a limited time period, as well as new releases such as iPARTMENT 5 and New World; and releasing a selection of VIP films for free viewing, such as Spirited Away, Tonari no Totoro, Youth, Adrift, and Legend Of The Demon Cat. iQIYI also released action-comedy film Enter the Fat Dragon through its early-access transactional on-demand mode on February 1, allowing audiences to enjoy the film's premiere at home with an affordable price point.

Moreover, iQIYI has cooperated with multiple educational institutions to launch an educational initiative that aims to support children whose schooling have been affected due to the virus outbreak. As part of the initiative, more than 2,000 online livestream courses and nearly 10,000 pre-recorded online courses covering topics such as virus prevention and English have been made available for free viewing on iQIYI.

In addition to continuing to provide premium content to viewers, iQIYI has also been leveraging its platforms to promote knowledge about the coronavirus and the progresses on infection prevention and control to the public. Since the coronavirus outbreak, iQIYI has dedicated a special section on its platform to updates on the status of disease control. The section is placed on the homepage of iQIYI's platforms and is kept at the top of recommendations for audiences' easy navigation. The Company also released 16 short videos on healthy lifestyle and infection prevention on its philanthropy and news pages for public advocacy. Moreover, iQIYI and Escape Velocity Animation Studio joined hands with China Development Research Foundation, Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Communication University of China and BabyBus Musical to release short public education videos including Bubble Warriors Protect Me, Why Do We Wear Face Masks and Germs Are Here to raise children's awareness on disease prevention and hygiene knowledge.

On the iQIYI Read App, a themed reading list of books on infection prevention has been launched. Readers also have been provided one-month free access to some of high-quality paid content.

Furthermore, iQIYI worked with more than 200 artists including Jackie Chan, Wang Leehom, Song Jia to produce a series of themed music videos to pay tribute to people who are on the frontlines of the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

Since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in China, iQIYI has been keeping close attention to the epidemic situation. On January 28, iQIYI donated RMB 10 million to Wuhan and other severely infected areas through Hubei Charity Federation to fight the coronavirus outbreak. Besides, by leveraging its content advantages, iQIYI donated the broadcasting rights of The Thunder and The Eyas, both popular drama series produced by IQIYI, to Hubei TV and Wuhan TV, allowing audiences in core infected areas to easily access more premium content in this difficult situation.

