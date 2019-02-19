iQIYI : Gains Exclusive Broadcast Rights in China for George Clooney's "Catch-22"

BEIJING, Feb. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, today announced that it has obtained exclusive rights in China for the airing of "Catch-22", a limited series executive produced and directed by George Clooney, who will also co-star. Under a licensing deal with leading studio Paramount Pictures, iQIYI expects to air the series immediately following its U.S. premiere on Hulu in 2019.

Adapted from Joseph Heller's iconic novel, "Catch-22" tells the darkly comic story of Yossarian, a U.S. Air Force pilot during WWII and his struggle with the absurdity of war and bureaucracy. Clooney is joined by a stellar cast of actors including Christopher Abbott, Kyle Chandler, Hugh Laurie and Giancarlo Giannini.

"iQIYI is proud to have exclusive rights to bring George Clooney's seminal limited series 'Catch-22' to the Chinese market," said iQIYI Vice President Michael Chen. "As China's largest streaming platform, iQIYI is increasingly becoming recognized as the premium option for introducing the highest quality entertainment content to Chinese entertainment fans."

"We are delighted to be working with iQIYI to bring George Clooney's highly anticipated 'Catch-22' to audiences across China," said Jonathan Greenberg, Senior Vice President, Regional Sales, Asia Pacific for Paramount. "This compelling limited series is exactly the kind of high-quality, premium entertainment that iQIYI users have come to expect and we look forward to delivering more world-class programming in the future."

"Catch-22" will be adapted as a six-episode, hour-long limited drama series from Paramount Television, Anonymous Content, George Clooney and Grant Heslov. "Catch-22" is executive produced by George Clooney and Grant Heslov ("Argo") on behalf of Smokehouse Pictures, along with Richard Brown ("True Detective") and Steve Golin ("Spotlight") on behalf of Anonymous Content. Luke Davies ("Lion") and David Michôd ("Animal Kingdom") are co-writers and executive producers for the series. Ellen Kuras ("Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind") serves as producer and will direct two episodes. Clooney and Heslov will also each direct two episodes.

About iQIYI, Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company") is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user-generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing, online literature and e-commerce etc. For more information on iQIYI, please visit http://ir.iqiyi.com.

About Paramount Pictures Worldwide Television Licensing & Distribution

Paramount Pictures Worldwide Television Licensing & Distribution (PWTLD) is part of Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment. PPC is a unit of Viacom (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA), home to premier media brands that create television programs, motion pictures, consumer products, and digital content for audiences in 180 countries and territories. The PWTLD division is responsible for licensing Paramount Pictures' feature films and television programming for exhibition across all forms of linear channels as well as on-demand services around the world.

About Paramount Television

Paramount Television is a leading studio, developing and financing a wide range of cutting-edge and entertaining television content across all media platforms for distribution worldwide. The studio's robust slate includes Tom Clancy's "Jack Ryan" (Amazon), "13 Reasons Why" (Netflix), "Maniac" (Netflix), "Berlin Station" (EPIX), "The Alienist" (TNT), "The Angel of Darkness" (TNT), "The Haunting of Hill House" (Netflix), "Catch-22" (Hulu), "First Wives Club" (BET), "Looking for Alaska" (Hulu), "Boomerang" (BET), "Shantaram" (Apple), "Defending Jacob" (Apple), "Dream Team" (BET) and the "Untitled Hilde Lysiak Project" (Apple), among others. Paramount Television is part of Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment. PPC is a subsidiary of Viacom (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA), a global content company with premier television, film and digital entertainment brands.

SOURCE iQIYI, Inc.