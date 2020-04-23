Log in
IQIYI, Inc.    IQ

IQIYI, INC.

(IQ)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

iQIYI : IQ SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies iQIYI, Inc. Shareholders With Losses Exceeding $100K of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

04/23/2020 | 10:02am EDT

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against of iQIYI, Inc. ("iQIYI” or "the Company") (NASDAQ: IQ) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased iQIYI securities between March 29, 2018 and April 7, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/iq.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) iQIYI inflated its revenue figures; (2) iQIYI inflated its user numbers; (3) iQIYI inflated its expenses to cover up other fraud; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/iq or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in iQIYI you have until June 15, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 33 386 M
EBIT 2020 -7 210 M
Net income 2020 -8 215 M
Debt 2020 10 457 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -12,0x
P/E ratio 2021 -21,8x
EV / Sales2020 3,18x
EV / Sales2021 2,78x
Capitalization 95 785 M
Chart IQIYI, INC.
Duration : Period :
iQIYI, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IQIYI, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 169,41  CNY
Last Close Price 130,56  CNY
Spread / Highest target 73,2%
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yu Gong Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yan Hong Li Chairman
Xiao Dong Wang Chief Financial Officer
Wenfeng Liu Chief Technology Officer
Herman Yu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IQIYI, INC.-12.70%13 521
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED3.12%500 532
NETFLIX, INC.30.24%185 342
NASPERS LIMITED1.22%64 468
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-5.04%48 779
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-6.56%25 960
