Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  IQIYI, Inc.    IQ

IQIYI, INC.

(IQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

iQIYI : Launches Service Experience Testing Stations in International Markets, With First Testing Station Operating in Singapore

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 07:14am EDT

BEIJING, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, recently launched the operation plan for its service experience testing stations (the "Testing Stations") in multiple international markets. The first Testing Station started its trial in Singapore at the end of 2019 and has been in testing and providing feedback to the Company on service experience. Similar Testing Stations in other markets including Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines and Indonesia have been under preparation and will be launched in due course.

"Setting up service experience Testing Stations in local markets allow us to better adapt to local network and technological environments," said Ye Tao, Vice President of iQIYI. "These Testing Stations will not only help iQIYI better understand the local market, but it will also strengthen our experience in dealing with area-specific scenarios or issues, an essential component in the further localization of our services."

At present, terminals that are compatible with the Testing Stations include TVs, computers, and smart phones, while functions being tested by the Testing Stations include app opening speed, as well as the performance of video streaming, playback and search features. The testing method consists of iQIYI installing a variety of mainstream devices in the Test Station and connecting those devices to different local operators' services respectively. This allows iQIYI to test the experience of its services in different local network environments and devices.

For example, for the Singapore region, iQIYI engineers have been able to analyze and compare the performance level of streaming popular content between peak and normal hours in the different network environments of M1, StarHub, Singtel and other operators by combining the Company's self-developed framing data platform and an API monitoring system.

In June 2019, iQIYI officially launched the iQIYI App (International Version) and initiated global operations through establishing localized teams and partnerships and adopting SaaS models that empower its operating systems. iQIYI has been in cooperation with Astro, Malaysia's leading media brand, to localize services and meet the market's needs. By launching a Testing Station in Singapore with plans to roll out Testing Stations in other various markets, iQIYI can optimize its local product services through model testing and technical analysis. This will enable the company to acquire an accurate understanding of its services capabilities and products experiences in local markets and thereby provide better services.

About iQIYI, Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing, online literature and e-commerce.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iqiyi-launches-service-experience-testing-stations-in-international-markets-with-first-testing-station-operating-in-singapore-301029597.html

SOURCE iQIYI, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on IQIYI, INC.
07:14aIQIYI : Launches Service Experience Testing Stations in International Markets, W..
PR
03/23IQIYI : Launches Qiyu 2Pro VR Somatosensory Game Console
PR
03/18IQIYI : Original Hit Variety Show "Youth With You 2" Tops iQIYI Platform's Globa..
PR
03/16IQIYI : Together with Peking University and Microsoft Research, Unveils Innovati..
PR
03/12IQIYI : Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F
PR
03/12IQIYI : Rolls out Global Release of Highly Anticipated Original Variety Show "Yo..
PR
03/09IQIYI : Cooperates with China Telecom on MEC Standardized Service and Promotes 5..
PR
02/28Baidu says first-quarter revenue may tumble as coronavirus takes toll on busi..
RE
02/27Baidu expects first-quarter revenue below estimates amid coronavirus fears
RE
02/27IQIYI : Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group