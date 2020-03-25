iQIYI : Launches Service Experience Testing Stations in International Markets, With First Testing Station Operating in Singapore

BEIJING, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, recently launched the operation plan for its service experience testing stations (the "Testing Stations") in multiple international markets. The first Testing Station started its trial in Singapore at the end of 2019 and has been in testing and providing feedback to the Company on service experience. Similar Testing Stations in other markets including Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines and Indonesia have been under preparation and will be launched in due course.

"Setting up service experience Testing Stations in local markets allow us to better adapt to local network and technological environments," said Ye Tao, Vice President of iQIYI. "These Testing Stations will not only help iQIYI better understand the local market, but it will also strengthen our experience in dealing with area-specific scenarios or issues, an essential component in the further localization of our services."

At present, terminals that are compatible with the Testing Stations include TVs, computers, and smart phones, while functions being tested by the Testing Stations include app opening speed, as well as the performance of video streaming, playback and search features. The testing method consists of iQIYI installing a variety of mainstream devices in the Test Station and connecting those devices to different local operators' services respectively. This allows iQIYI to test the experience of its services in different local network environments and devices.

For example, for the Singapore region, iQIYI engineers have been able to analyze and compare the performance level of streaming popular content between peak and normal hours in the different network environments of M1, StarHub, Singtel and other operators by combining the Company's self-developed framing data platform and an API monitoring system.

In June 2019, iQIYI officially launched the iQIYI App (International Version) and initiated global operations through establishing localized teams and partnerships and adopting SaaS models that empower its operating systems. iQIYI has been in cooperation with Astro, Malaysia's leading media brand, to localize services and meet the market's needs. By launching a Testing Station in Singapore with plans to roll out Testing Stations in other various markets, iQIYI can optimize its local product services through model testing and technical analysis. This will enable the company to acquire an accurate understanding of its services capabilities and products experiences in local markets and thereby provide better services.

About iQIYI, Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing, online literature and e-commerce.

