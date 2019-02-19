Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  IQIYI Inc    IQ

IQIYI INC

(IQ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

iQIYI : Original Crime Drama "Burning Ice" Broadcast in Japan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 09:55pm EST

BEIJING, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, today announced that its original crime drama "Burning Ice" has begun its broadcast run on BS TWEIIV (BS12), a Japanese TV station. Shown on the channel at the primetime slot of 7pm every Friday, the broadcast represents the first time a Chinese crime drama has been acquired by NHKEP for distribution in Japan through a mainstream local Japanese TV channel. The show's broadcast on BS12 follows its previous distribution outside of mainland China on Netflix and on OTT platform HMVOD in Hong Kong.

iQIYI Original Crime Drama “Burning Ice” Broadcast in Japan

"The maturity of Japanese TV market in terms of both the quality and quantity of the country's self-developed crime drama is exceptionally high, which makes iQIYI's successful distribution of 'Burning Ice' to Japan an even greater achievement," said Chen Xiao, Vice President of iQIYI. "We're delighted to have the opportunity to share iQIYI's premium video content with greater numbers of viewers outside mainland China, as the popularity of Chinese dramas continues to surge overseas."

"Burning Ice" is adapted from the crime novel under the same name by Chinese author Zijin Chen, with a complex plot exploring the psychological states of its characters and the motivations behind their crimes. The series was produced by Dai Ying, Vice President at iQIYI who heads up the company's original drama division, and executive produced by the renowned producer Han Sanping. Directed by industry newcomer Luxing, the show stars Qin Hao, Deng Jiajia, Dai Xu and Wang Zhen'er.

iQIYI original drama are increasingly being embraced by audiences outside China, with iQIYI content including "The Mystic Nine", "Tientsin Mystic" and "Ghost Blows Out the Light - Finding Hu Bayi" having also been selected for broadcast in overseas markets. Japanese channels previously broadcast iQIYI's megahit costume drama "The Story of Yanxi Palace", and Japan's viewers will soon be able to enjoy a greater range of iQIYI content including "With you", "Summer's Desire" and "Tang Dynasty Tour".

About iQIYI, Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company") is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Since its launch in April 2010, iQIYI's corporate DNA has combined creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user-generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing, online literature and e-commerce etc. For more information on iQIYI, please visit http://ir.iqiyi.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iqiyi-original-crime-drama-burning-ice-broadcast-in-japan-300798485.html

SOURCE iQIYI, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IQIYI INC
09:55pIQIYI : Original Crime Drama "Burning Ice" Broadcast in Japan
PR
07:31aIQIYI : Gains Exclusive Broadcast Rights in China for George Clooney's "Catch-22..
PR
02/11iQIYI to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results on Febr..
GL
02/11IQIYI : to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results on Febru..
AQ
02/03IQIYI : Brings HD 4K Blu-ray Streaming Services to Hotels Across Thailand
PR
01/31Chinese EV carmaker NIO raises $650 million via convertible bond
RE
01/31Chinese EV carmaker NIO raises $650 million via convertible bond
RE
01/24Asia convertible bonds boom as rates, market risk rise
RE
01/24IQIYI : and Ctrip Expand Strategic Cooperation in Shared Membership
PR
01/15IQIYI : New Joint Venture Brings iQIYI Content to Screens on the Shanghai Metro ..
PR
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.