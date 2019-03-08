iQIYI : and ACM MM Launch 2019 Celebrity Video Identification Challenge

BEIJING, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), an innovative market-leading online entertainment company in China, today launched the official website of the 2019 Celebrity Video Identification Challenge. Held jointly by iQIYI and ACM International Conference on Multimedia ("ACM MM"), this year's AI competition focuses on video-based multimodal person identification technology and will bring together the world's leading researchers in AI to explore the boundaries of multimodal person recognition.

Last year's inaugural competition was held using the largest celebrity video dataset (iQIYI-VID-2018) in the world at the time, which enabled iQIYI to upgrade its technology and achieve a breakthrough in video-based recognition technology. This year, iQIYI will provide an upgraded data set (iQIYI-VID-2019) of 200,000 video segments containing 10,000 human figures, 5,000 of which come from the iQIYI celebrity database and iQIYI-VID-2018. The other 5,000 figures are extracted from iQIYI's short video App iQIYI Jiangbing, representing 200 hours of new content. Researchers will compete to develop person recognition algorithms to identify celebrities through multimodal features such as the face, voice, movement and clothing in the videos.

"We are delighted to organize this year's challenge with the prestigious ACM MM and we look forward to promoting breakthroughs of multimodal person recognition research to apply academic research of computer vision (CV) and AI to industrial use," said Liu Wenfeng, Chief Technology Officer at iQIYI. "We are confident the competition will yield AI breakthroughs with practical application to further optimize iQIYI's entertainment ecosystem and monetization model while improving user experience."

iQIYI is committed to enhancing the application of AI in the entertainment industry through research cooperation. This commitment is reflected in the company's recently released 2018 financial results, in which R&D expenses were US$290.1 million, representing a 57% increase from 2017. In the future, AI capabilities will remain a key focus of iQIYI as the company continues its journey to become a technology-based entertainment leader.

ACM MM is a premier international conference on multimedia research including images, text, video, music, sensor data, spoken audio and social network. Since 1993, ACM MM has been bringing together leading researchers and practitioners from academia and industry, such as Carnegie Mellon University, Columbia University, MIT Media Lab, Google, Microsoft and IBM, to present innovative research results and discuss recent advancements.

To learn more about the competition, please visit http://challenge.ai.iqiyi.com/ACM2019_2.

iQIYI Celebrity Video Identification Challenge Schedule February 28, 2019 Registrations open March 18, 2019 Dataset available for download April 29, 2019 Submission of results begins, Dynamic Ranking (2 times/week) May 10, 2019 Online registration ends June 10, 2019 Submission of results closes June 24, 2019 Evaluation of results announced and preparation for paper begins July 8, 2019 Paper deadline October 21-25, 2019 Award ceremony

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company") is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user-generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing, online literature and e-commerce. For more information on iQIYI, please visit http://ir.iqiyi.com.

