09/17/2018 | 02:01am CEST

BEIJING, Sept. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ : IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, today announced plans to develop famous Chinese writer Tang Jia San Shao's hit novel Mysterious Seas and Lands of Wonder: The Matchless Pearl into multiple content formats including original drama, cartoon, film, game, anime and more, in order to maximize the value of this popular IP.

As one of the most well-known writers of online fiction in China, Tang Jia San Shao's work is highly regarded and enjoys great popularity among fans. His latest work Mysterious Seas and Lands of Wonder: The Matchless Pearl became exclusively available on the iQIYI Literature platform in June 2018 and has topped the platform's new literature rankings ever since. Tang Jia San Shao plans to develop the book into a series of stories over the coming decade. Earlier this year, iQIYI Literature signed an exclusive agreement with Tang Jia San Shao and three other novelists, naming them "Chief Architects" of iQIYI Literature.

iQIYI launched the "Yunteng Plan" in 2017, aiming to develop its selection of premium quality IP. Over the past year there have been over 950 works that have applied to be a part of the project, with over 380 film companies participating, and 100 films in the post-production process.

About iQIYI, Inc.
iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ : IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company") is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user-generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing, online literature and e-commerce etc. For more information on iQIYI, please visit http://ir.iQIYI.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iqiyi-to-develop-multiple-content-formats-based-on-tang-jia-san-shaos-hit-novel-mysterious-seas-and-lands-of-wonder--the-matchless-pearl-300713392.html

SOURCE iQIYI, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
