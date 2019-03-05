IQVIA : Announces Launch of Secondary Public Offering and Repurchase of Common Stock

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (“IQVIA”) (NYSE: IQV) announced today the launch of
an underwritten, secondary public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its
common stock by certain of its existing stockholders, including
affiliates of TPG Global, LLC and investment funds associated with Bain
Capital Investors, LLC (the “Selling Stockholders”), of which IQVIA
intends to repurchase from the underwriter 1,000,000 shares (the
“Repurchase”).
IQVIA is not offering any stock in this transaction and will not receive
any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the Selling Stockholders in
the offering. IQVIA’s per-share purchase price for the repurchased
shares will be the same as the per-share purchase price payable by the
underwriter to the Selling Stockholders. IQVIA expects to fund the
Repurchase with cash on hand and borrowings from its revolving credit
facility. The Repurchase is subject to completion of the offering and
the satisfaction of other customary conditions.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Barclays are acting as joint underwriters of
the offering.
An automatic shelf registration statement (including a prospectus)
relating to the offering of common stock was filed with the Securities
and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 24, 2017 and became effective
upon filing. Before you invest, you should read the registration
statement, the prospectus, the accompanying preliminary prospectus
supplement and other documents IQVIA has made available with the SEC for
information about IQVIA and the offering. You may obtain these documents
free of charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.
Alternatively, copies of the prospectus and the accompanying prospectus
supplement, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co.
LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282,
telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com;
or from Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155
Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717; by email: barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com;
or by telephone: 1-888-603-5847.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any
sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which
such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to
registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such
state or other jurisdiction.
About IQVIA
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics,
technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences
industry. Formed through the merger of IMS Health and Quintiles, IQVIA
applies human data science — leveraging the analytic rigor and clarity
of data science to the ever-expanding scope of human science — to enable
companies to reimagine and develop new approaches to clinical
development and commercialization, speed innovation, and accelerate
improvements in healthcare outcomes. Powered by the IQVIA CORE™, IQVIA
delivers unique and actionable insights at the intersection of
large-scale analytics, transformative technology and extensive domain
expertise, as well as execution capabilities. With more than 58,000
employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.
