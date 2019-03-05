Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Iqvia Holdings Inc    IQV

IQVIA HOLDINGS INC

(IQV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

IQVIA : Announces Launch of Secondary Public Offering and Repurchase of Common Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 04:53pm EST

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (“IQVIA”) (NYSE: IQV) announced today the launch of an underwritten, secondary public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock by certain of its existing stockholders, including affiliates of TPG Global, LLC and investment funds associated with Bain Capital Investors, LLC (the “Selling Stockholders”), of which IQVIA intends to repurchase from the underwriter 1,000,000 shares (the “Repurchase”).

IQVIA is not offering any stock in this transaction and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the Selling Stockholders in the offering. IQVIA’s per-share purchase price for the repurchased shares will be the same as the per-share purchase price payable by the underwriter to the Selling Stockholders. IQVIA expects to fund the Repurchase with cash on hand and borrowings from its revolving credit facility. The Repurchase is subject to completion of the offering and the satisfaction of other customary conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Barclays are acting as joint underwriters of the offering.

An automatic shelf registration statement (including a prospectus) relating to the offering of common stock was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 24, 2017 and became effective upon filing. Before you invest, you should read the registration statement, the prospectus, the accompanying preliminary prospectus supplement and other documents IQVIA has made available with the SEC for information about IQVIA and the offering. You may obtain these documents free of charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus and the accompanying prospectus supplement, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or from Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717; by email: barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; or by telephone: 1-888-603-5847.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. Formed through the merger of IMS Health and Quintiles, IQVIA applies human data science — leveraging the analytic rigor and clarity of data science to the ever-expanding scope of human science — to enable companies to reimagine and develop new approaches to clinical development and commercialization, speed innovation, and accelerate improvements in healthcare outcomes. Powered by the IQVIA CORE™, IQVIA delivers unique and actionable insights at the intersection of large-scale analytics, transformative technology and extensive domain expertise, as well as execution capabilities. With more than 58,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for IQVIA.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IQVIA HOLDINGS INC
04:53pIQVIA : Announces Launch of Secondary Public Offering and Repurchase of Common S..
BU
08:11aIQVIA : Launches E360 Genomics
BU
03/04IQVIA : 's FluSTAR Online Dynamic Platform Helps Consumers Track Local Rates of ..
BU
02/28IQVIA : to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on March 12, 201..
BU
02/21IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD D..
AQ
02/21IQVIA : Carol J. Burt Joins IQVIA Board of Directors
BU
02/19IQVIA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
02/14IQVIA : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/14IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
02/14IQVIA : Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results, Issues First-Quarter ..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 11 024 M
EBIT 2019 2 071 M
Net income 2019 565 M
Debt 2019 9 450 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 52,86
P/E ratio 2020 39,78
EV / Sales 2019 3,43x
EV / Sales 2020 3,19x
Capitalization 28 355 M
Chart IQVIA HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Iqvia Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IQVIA HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 155 $
Spread / Average Target 8,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ari Bousbib Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jim Berkshire Senior Vice President-Business Operations
Michael R. McDonnell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Karl Guenault Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Margaret Keegan President-Clinical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC21.80%28 355
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%23 262
LONZA GROUP13.86%21 271
INCYTE CORPORATION38.65%18 873
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.27.07%11 991
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION46.28%11 608
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.