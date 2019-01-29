IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science Study: Global Medicine Spending Exceeds $1.5 Trillion by 2023 as Spending Growth Steadies

Total spending on medicines is expected to top $1.5 trillion by 2023, up
50 percent from 2014, even as annual growth moderates at 3-6 percent on
an annual compound basis compared to 6.3 percent over the past five
years, according to new research released from the IQVIA™ Institute for
Human Data Science. The study found global drug spending reached $1.2
trillion in 2018, with the key drivers of growth during the next five
years to be the United States and pharmerging markets with 4-7 percent
and 5-8 percent compound annual growth respectively.
In addition to these market trends, The Global Use of Medicine in
2019 and Outlook to 2023: Forecasts and Areas to Watch, analyzes
several critical healthcare areas and produces predictions to monitor in
coming years.
“This report includes the latest predictions for the global
pharmaceutical market, including areas of growth by geography, therapy
group, and channel,” said Murray Aitken, IQVIA senior vice president and
executive director of the IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science. “Our
original research explores the impact of new drug launches, explosive
growth in biosimilars, as well as rapidly expanding use of specialty
medicines. It also features 10 areas to watch, such as the use of
digital health tools, artificial intelligence and machine learning,
next-generation biotherapeutics, and real-world evidence within clinical
development.”
A few key highlights featured in the report include:
-
Prescription opioid use in the United States peaked in 2011 on
a per capita morphine milligram equivalent basis and has now declined
for seven consecutive years. Existing policies and new legislation
will likely impact opioid prescribing and use through 2023 and the
dynamics around prescription opioids, illicit drug use and overdoses.
A range of likely scenarios around opioid prescribing trends include a
continuation of the ongoing rapid declines in use or a pattern of
convergence around current lower-use states, resulting in prescription
declines of one-half to one-third the current level measured in 2018.
-
The number of new products launched is expected to increase from an
annual average of 46 in the past five years to an average of 54
through 2023. The annual average spending in developed markets on
new brands is expected to rise slightly to $45.8 billion in the next
five years but will represent a smaller share of brand spending.
-
Use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) by
life sciences companies will accelerate and become the norm. The
use of smart algorithms to analyze large complex datasets is most
advanced currently in areas of clinical and pre-clinical research and
has applications in assessing preclinical compounds, identifying
potential targets based on real-world data, and in driving
efficiencies in clinical development. In both commercial and clinical
settings, predictive analytics powered by ML will be used to subdivide
patient pools within datasets to help identify undiagnosed and
untreated patients, predict the optimal timing to initiate or change
patient treatment and provide lower-cost monitoring of patient
progress and selection of treatment options over time.
-
Mobile apps are increasingly submitted to the FDA for clearance or
approval. These prescription digital therapeutics (DTx) are a new
emerging treatment modality with indications and disease-specific
treatment effectiveness claims in their prescribing labels.
Stakeholders are cautiously observing developments in DTx as this new
modality could bring significant benefits but must be carefully
weighed against the evidence for existing options. Where drug therapy
alone has left unmet needs, particularly in the areas of behavioral
health and cognition, these new technologies promise substantial
advances. Digital, patient-facing technologies will continue to see
uptake in both clinical protocols and patient therapeutic care to the
benefit of all stakeholders.
-
Pharmaceutical companies will continue hiring specialists in
patient affairs and patient advocacy, building roles internally
with most of the top 20 pharma companies having a senior-level or
C-suite patient role by 2019. Over the next five years, these roles
intended to bring clinical and commercial efforts together will lead
to improvements in patient engagement and trial design. These roles
will build the strength of the patient voice both within and outside
the company by leading a number of initiatives focusing on patient
experience, including building repositories of real-world evidence and
encouraging the growth of patient registries that can be used for
partnerships.
The full version of the report, including a detailed description of the
methodology, is available at www.IQVIAInstitute.org.
The study was produced independently as a public service, without
industry or government funding.
About the IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science
The IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science contributes to the
advancement of human health globally through timely research, insightful
analysis and scientific expertise applied to granular non-identified
patient-level data.
Fulfilling an essential need within healthcare, the Institute delivers
objective, relevant insights and research that accelerate understanding
and innovation critical to sound decision making and improved human
outcomes. With access to IQVIA’s institutional knowledge, advanced
analytics, technology and unparalleled data, the Institute works in
tandem with a broad set of healthcare stakeholders to drive a research
agenda focused on Human Data Science, including government agencies,
academic institutions, the life sciences industry and payers. More
information about the IQVIA Institute can be found at www.IQVIAInstitute.org.
About IQVIA
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics,
technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences
industry. Formed through the merger of IMS Health and Quintiles, IQVIA
applies human data science — leveraging the analytic rigor and clarity
of data science to the ever-expanding scope of human science — to enable
companies to reimagine and develop new approaches to clinical
development and commercialization, speed innovation and accelerate
improvements in healthcare outcomes. Powered by the IQVIA CORE™, IQVIA
delivers unique and actionable insights at the intersection of
large-scale analytics, transformative technology and extensive domain
expertise, as well as execution capabilities. With more than 58,000
employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.
IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The
company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and
safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing
information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify
disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and
therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution
capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies,
medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare
stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human
behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path
toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.
