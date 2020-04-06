Log in
IQVIA : Launches First Technology-Enabled COVID-19 Trial Matching Solution within the U.S. to Accelerate Treatment and Vaccine Development

04/06/2020 | 07:01pm EDT

IQVIA™ (NYSE: IQV), a leader in Human Data Science, today announced its new technology-enabled COVID-19 Trial Matching Tool at c19trials.com, which is one of the world’s first online platforms that matches individuals with specific COVID-19 studies to accelerate clinical research projects.

“In response to this unprecedented crisis, IQVIA has created the first comprehensive online screener and trial matching tool for all U.S. COVID-19 trials,” said Richard Staub, president, Research & Development Solutions at IQVIA. “This sponsor-agnostic solution will accelerate Phase I-IV clinical research trials when they are most needed, by connecting users to COVID-19 investigators working tirelessly to discover, and develop treatments and vaccines against this disease. IQVIA is focused on delivering industry-leading clinical development solutions to support and advance human health on behalf of our valued customers.”

The IQVIA COVID-19 Trial Matching Tool is accessible at c19trials.com. This unique solution combines publicly available information, IQVIA data and tools, and an algorithmic logic that generates a questionnaire dependant on previous responses to match patients and investigators to accelerate ongoing COVID-19 clinical research projects within the U.S. Patients can easily and quickly navigate an otherwise complex search process to find relevant trial options for them.

Utilizing the IQVIA CORE™, this solution connects and seamlessly integrates IQVIA’s deep therapeutic and domain expertise, healthcare data, technology, and advanced analytics to create an innovative method to advance clinical research. IQVIA will apply its decades of experience handling sensitive health information for research purposes regarding this initiative, employing a wide range of methods to secure, handle, and report information responsibly.

For more information about the IQVIA COVID-19 Trial Matching Tool, visit IQVIA.com.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. Formed through the merger of IMS Health and Quintiles, IQVIA applies Human Data Science — leveraging the analytic rigor and clarity of data science to the ever-expanding scope of human science — to enable companies to reimagine and develop new approaches to clinical development and commercialization, speed innovation and accelerate improvements in healthcare outcomes. Powered by the IQVIA CORE™, IQVIA delivers unique and actionable insights at the intersection of large-scale analytics, transformative technology and extensive domain expertise, as well as execution capabilities. With approximately 67,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

© Business Wire 2020
