IQVIA : Launches IQVIA : Biotech, Dedicated to Emerging Biotech and Biopharma Industry

IQVIA™ (NYSE:IQV) today announced the launch of IQVIA™ Biotech and its new approach to delivering tailored clinical and commercial solutions for small biotech and biopharma companies. This solutions suite, supported by more than 1,000 dedicated employees, will deliver simplified operating procedures, specialized teams, and services to provide a more agile way for these innovators to reach their drug development and commercialization milestones. From initial planning to trial design and implementation to market launch and commercialization, IQVIA Biotech delivers a transparent and streamlined process with a deep foundation in science.

“We designed this comprehensive solutions suite to address what our biotech customers were asking for — transparent and fit-for-purpose clinical processes with dedicated, therapeutically-aligned partners coupled with our unique set of enterprise capabilities,” said CEO and Chairman of IQVIA, Ari Bousbib. “Those end-to-end capabilities include the analytics, technology and human capital clients need to smartly plan the launch and commercialization pre- and post-approval of their products, and the real world evidence needed to support pricing, safety, compliance, and regulatory requirements. We combine two decades of institutional experience specifically serving emerging biopharma companies with the power of the IQVIA CORE™ to focus on the immediate goals of our biotech customers.”

IQVIA’s novel solutions incorporate unparalleled real world evidence resources, advanced analytics, and transformative technology to drive efficiencies and innovation. The company’s deep therapeutic and scientific expertise allows the IQVIA Biotech team to address specific needs at each milestone on the clinical development path and on the pre- and post-approval commercialization path. Key therapy areas for IQVIA Biotech include oncology, central nervous system, dermatology, cardiovascular, and immunology, among many areas of expertise. But at the core of this offering is the team serving these clients.

“Biotech companies are advancing the drug development pipeline forward, and when they succeed, we all succeed,” said Richard Staub, president, Research & Development Solutions at IQVIA. “By launching IQVIA Biotech as the first-of-its kind global business, we can support biotech clients with local teams and our full suite of capabilities from molecule to market.”

