IQVIA : Launches IQVIA : Biotech, Dedicated to Emerging Biotech and Biopharma Industry

IQVIA™
(NYSE:IQV) today announced the launch of IQVIA™ Biotech and its new
approach to delivering tailored clinical and commercial solutions for
small biotech and biopharma companies. This solutions suite, supported
by more than 1,000 dedicated employees, will deliver simplified
operating procedures, specialized teams, and services to provide a more
agile way for these innovators to reach their drug development and
commercialization milestones. From initial planning to trial design and
implementation to market launch and commercialization, IQVIA Biotech
delivers a transparent and streamlined process with a deep foundation in
science.
“We designed this comprehensive solutions suite to address what our
biotech customers were asking for — transparent and fit-for-purpose
clinical processes with dedicated, therapeutically-aligned partners
coupled with our unique set of enterprise capabilities,” said CEO and
Chairman of IQVIA, Ari Bousbib. “Those end-to-end capabilities include
the analytics, technology and human capital clients need to smartly plan
the launch and commercialization pre- and post-approval of their
products, and the real world evidence needed to support pricing, safety,
compliance, and regulatory requirements. We combine two decades of
institutional experience specifically serving emerging biopharma
companies with the power of the IQVIA CORE™ to focus on the immediate
goals of our biotech customers.”
IQVIA’s novel solutions incorporate unparalleled real world evidence
resources, advanced analytics, and transformative technology to drive
efficiencies and innovation. The company’s deep therapeutic and
scientific expertise allows the IQVIA Biotech team to address specific
needs at each milestone on the clinical development path and on the pre-
and post-approval commercialization path. Key therapy areas for IQVIA
Biotech include oncology, central nervous system, dermatology,
cardiovascular, and immunology, among many areas of expertise. But at
the core of this offering is the team serving these clients.
“Biotech companies are advancing the drug development pipeline forward,
and when they succeed, we all succeed,” said Richard Staub, president,
Research & Development Solutions at IQVIA. “By launching IQVIA Biotech
as the first-of-its kind global business, we can support biotech clients
with local teams and our full suite of capabilities from molecule to
market.”
For more information about IQVIA Biotech, visit http://www.iqviabiotech.com/.
About IQVIA
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics,
technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences
industry. Formed through the merger of IMS Health and Quintiles, IQVIA
applies human data science — leveraging the analytic rigor and clarity
of data science to the ever-expanding scope of human science — to enable
companies to reimagine and develop new approaches to clinical
development and commercialization, speed innovation and accelerate
improvements in healthcare outcomes. Powered by the IQVIA CORE™, IQVIA
delivers unique and actionable insights at the intersection of
large-scale analytics, transformative technology and extensive domain
expertise, as well as execution capabilities. With more than 58,000
employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.
IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The
company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and
safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing
information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify
disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and
therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution
capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies,
medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare
stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human
behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path
toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.
