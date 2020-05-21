IQVIA : Launches the First Solution to Address the Unique Business and Compliance Needs of Healthcare Professionals as Part of Its OCE Suite

IQVIA™ (NYSE: IQV) today announced the launch of HCP/O Engagement Management, the industry’s first end-to-end, orchestrated healthcare professional/organization (HCP/O) solution that enables the planning, management, contracting, and payment of HCP/Os globally.

“IQVIA Technologies is excited to launch its latest offering, HCP/O Engagement Management. As part of IQVIA’s Orchestrated Customer Engagement suite, IQVIA is the only technology provider that supports the full commercial engagement lifecycle across all channels while delivering solutions that support compliance efforts globally,” said Tal Rosenberg, senior vice president, Global Technology Solutions at IQVIA.

The partnership with HCPs and HCOs across life sciences companies are driving critical research, education, marketing, commercial and patient-focused activities at the core of our industry. HCP/O Engagement Management supports compliance efforts by automatically updating and adapting to regulations and business rules while meeting the business process needs of customers. HCP/O Engagement Management delivers next-level value by providing a simple, streamlined solution to manage all interactions with industry sponsors and ensure efficient processes and communication.

“Transformative technologies like HCP/O Engagement Management deliver a solution that integrates with customers’ existing IT ecosystems, adapting to how they do business,” said Michael Townsend, Research Manager, Life Sciences Business Systems Strategies, IDC Health Insights. “The embedding of compliance through a standalone rules engine, and the introduction of smart capabilities into engagement management will enrich user experience across the enterprise, delivering better business processes while adhering to compliance regulations.”

Created for life sciences, HCP/O Engagement Management delivers a comprehensive solution for all HCP/O interactions, with flexible workflows powered by a robust global compliance rules engine to support local and international requests. Built on IQVIA’s Orchestrated Customer Engagement (OCE) suite, or offered as a stand-alone solution that integrates with existing CRM, HCP/O Engagement Management enables intelligent workflows, consumer-grade dashboards, and seamless connectivity, delivering a best-in-class experience for both internal users and HCPs alike.

For more information about HCP/O Engagement Management, visit https://www.iqvia.com/hcpoengagementmanagement.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. Formed through the merger of IMS Health and Quintiles, IQVIA applies human data science — leveraging the analytic rigor and clarity of data science to the ever-expanding scope of human science — to enable companies to reimagine and develop new approaches to clinical development and commercialization, speed innovation and accelerate improvements in healthcare outcomes. Powered by the IQVIA CORE™, IQVIA delivers unique and actionable insights at the intersection of large-scale analytics, transformative technology and extensive domain expertise, as well as execution capabilities. With approximately 67,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

