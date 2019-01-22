IQVIA : Named to FORTUNE's 2019 List of “World's Most Admired Companies”

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (“IQVIA”) (NYSE: IQV) has once again been named to
FORTUNE magazine’s “World’s Most Admired Companies” list. IQVIA received
the distinction in FORTUNE’s Healthcare: Pharmacy and Other Services
category with high marks in quality of management, effectiveness in
conducting business globally, wise use of corporate assets, and value as
a long-term investment.
“We’re honored to be on FORTUNE’s list of the World’s Most Admired
Companies. This honor is a fitting tribute to the commitment and
diligence of our more than 58,000 employees who work every day to help
clients, clinical collaborators, and patients tap into advances in
analytics and innovations in technology to improve healthcare outcomes
for everyone,” said IQVIA Chairman and CEO Ari Bousbib.
FORTUNE’s World's Most Admired Companies list is the definitive report
card on corporate reputations. Since 1997, FORTUNE has identified,
selected and ranked the World’s Most Admired Companies, uncovering the
business practices that make these companies highly regarded among their
peers.
Most Admired Company Survey Methodology
FORTUNE collaborated with Korn Ferry on this survey of corporate
reputation. They began with a universe of about 1,500 organizations
comprising the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue, along
with non-U.S. companies from FORTUNE’s Global 500 database that have
revenues of $10 billion or more. The list was then winnowed to the
highest-revenue companies within each industry, a total of 680 across 30
countries, and the top-rated companies were picked from that pool.
To determine the best-regarded companies spanning 52 industries, Korn
Ferry asked executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises
within their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and
quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability
to attract talent. A company’s score had to rank in the top half of its
industry peer group to be listed.
About IQVIA
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics,
technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences
industry. Formed through the merger of IMS Health and Quintiles, IQVIA
applies human data science — leveraging the analytic rigor and clarity
of data science to the ever-expanding scope of human science — to enable
companies to reimagine and develop new approaches to clinical
development and commercialization, speed innovation and accelerate
improvements in healthcare outcomes. Powered by the IQVIA CORE™, IQVIA
delivers unique and actionable insights at the intersection of
large-scale analytics, transformative technology and extensive domain
expertise, as well as execution capabilities. With more than 58,000
employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.
IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The
company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and
safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing
information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify
disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and
therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution
capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies,
medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare
stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human
behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path
toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.
