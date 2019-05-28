IQVIA : Women Leaders Recognized for Their Outstanding Contributions to the Advancement of Healthcare

IQVIA™
(NYSE:IQV) today announced that three of the company’s women leaders
have received significant awards for their leadership, vision and
strategic abilities to drive disruptive technologies, improve health
outcomes, and advance innovation.
The honorees are:
-
Deepa Desai, MD, IQVIA’s vice president, Quality Assurance, was
awarded the 2019 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association HBA Luminary
Award. Deepa was leading the QA group in India for years, subsequently
earning expanded responsibility and oversight for IQVIA’s centralized
QA organization & Corrective and Preventative Action Center of
Excellence, across the global enterprise.
-
Marla Kessler, IQVIA’s senior vice president, Strategy,
Marketing & Communications, has been named to MM&M
magazine’s annual Hall of Femme list. Marla led the global rebranding
initiative when IMS Health and Quintiles merged in 2017, which created
a new organization committed to improving human health using advanced
analytics, technology, and domain expertise. Marla was also awarded
the PM360 ELITE recognition in the Strategists Category for
2019.
-
Natalia Kotchie, IQVIA’s vice president, R&DS Applied Data
Science Center, was awarded the 2019 HBA Rising Star Award. Natalia is
well known within the healthcare industry with several published white
papers in peer-reviewed journals. She’s also a frequent presenter at
various leadership forums and industry congresses related to
technology and data enablement in clinical trials and operational
solutions.
“We at IQVIA are very proud of the outstanding accomplishments of these
talented leaders,” said IQVIA Chairman and CEO Ari Bousbib. “Deepa,
Marla, and Natalia are leading the way as we continue to break new
ground within the life sciences industry, drive transformation through
disruptive technologies, and accelerate healthcare innovation.”
About the Awards
The Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association (HBA) is a global
organization committed to furthering the advancement and impact of women
within healthcare. Its annual Rising Star/Luminary Awards
recognize individuals who have made significant contributions to their
respective company, exemplified strong and innovative leadership, and
have worked with others to help them achieve their goals. For more
information, visit https://www.hbanet.org/.
The Hall of Femme program honors standout U.S. healthcare
commercial executives at biopharma manufacturers, medical device or
diagnostics companies, or in healthcare marketing/communications or
media firms. Hall of Femme honorees must be at a VP level or higher,
ideally reporting to the CEO or president, and have made a significant
impact on her organization’s success in the past year. To read the MM&M
profiles, visit www.mmm-online.com.
The PM360 ELITE award recognizes individuals and teams within the
healthcare and life sciences industries who are making the most impact.
Submissions were evaluated according to the individual’s greatest
achievements, supporting evidence, why they are influential, and how
they fit within the nominated category. To read the PM360
features, visit www.pm360online.com.
About IQVIA
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics,
technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences
industry. Formed through the merger of IMS Health and Quintiles, IQVIA
applies human data science — leveraging the analytic rigor and clarity
of data science to the ever-expanding scope of human science — to enable
companies to reimagine and develop new approaches to clinical
development and commercialization, speed innovation and accelerate
improvements in healthcare outcomes. Powered by the IQVIA CORE™, IQVIA
delivers unique and actionable insights at the intersection of
large-scale analytics, transformative technology and extensive domain
expertise, as well as execution capabilities. With more than 58,000
employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.
IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The
company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and
safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing
information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify
disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and
therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution
capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies,
medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare
stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human
behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path
toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.
Click
here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for IQVIA.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190528005352/en/