IQVIA : Women Leaders Recognized for Their Outstanding Contributions to the Advancement of Healthcare

IQVIA™ (NYSE:IQV) today announced that three of the company’s women leaders have received significant awards for their leadership, vision and strategic abilities to drive disruptive technologies, improve health outcomes, and advance innovation.

The honorees are:

Deepa Desai , MD, IQVIA’s vice president, Quality Assurance, was awarded the 2019 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association HBA Luminary Award. Deepa was leading the QA group in India for years, subsequently earning expanded responsibility and oversight for IQVIA’s centralized QA organization & Corrective and Preventative Action Center of Excellence, across the global enterprise.

, MD, IQVIA’s vice president, Quality Assurance, was awarded the 2019 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association HBA Luminary Award. Deepa was leading the QA group in India for years, subsequently earning expanded responsibility and oversight for IQVIA’s centralized QA organization & Corrective and Preventative Action Center of Excellence, across the global enterprise. Marla Kessler , IQVIA’s senior vice president, Strategy, Marketing & Communications, has been named to MM&M magazine’s annual Hall of Femme list. Marla led the global rebranding initiative when IMS Health and Quintiles merged in 2017, which created a new organization committed to improving human health using advanced analytics, technology, and domain expertise. Marla was also awarded the PM360 ELITE recognition in the Strategists Category for 2019.

, IQVIA’s senior vice president, Strategy, Marketing & Communications, has been named to magazine’s annual Hall of Femme list. Marla led the global rebranding initiative when IMS Health and Quintiles merged in 2017, which created a new organization committed to improving human health using advanced analytics, technology, and domain expertise. Marla was also awarded the ELITE recognition in the Strategists Category for 2019. Natalia Kotchie, IQVIA’s vice president, R&DS Applied Data Science Center, was awarded the 2019 HBA Rising Star Award. Natalia is well known within the healthcare industry with several published white papers in peer-reviewed journals. She’s also a frequent presenter at various leadership forums and industry congresses related to technology and data enablement in clinical trials and operational solutions.

“We at IQVIA are very proud of the outstanding accomplishments of these talented leaders,” said IQVIA Chairman and CEO Ari Bousbib. “Deepa, Marla, and Natalia are leading the way as we continue to break new ground within the life sciences industry, drive transformation through disruptive technologies, and accelerate healthcare innovation.”

About the Awards

The Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association (HBA) is a global organization committed to furthering the advancement and impact of women within healthcare. Its annual Rising Star/Luminary Awards recognize individuals who have made significant contributions to their respective company, exemplified strong and innovative leadership, and have worked with others to help them achieve their goals. For more information, visit https://www.hbanet.org/.

The Hall of Femme program honors standout U.S. healthcare commercial executives at biopharma manufacturers, medical device or diagnostics companies, or in healthcare marketing/communications or media firms. Hall of Femme honorees must be at a VP level or higher, ideally reporting to the CEO or president, and have made a significant impact on her organization’s success in the past year. To read the MM&M profiles, visit www.mmm-online.com.

The PM360 ELITE award recognizes individuals and teams within the healthcare and life sciences industries who are making the most impact. Submissions were evaluated according to the individual’s greatest achievements, supporting evidence, why they are influential, and how they fit within the nominated category. To read the PM360 features, visit www.pm360online.com.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. Formed through the merger of IMS Health and Quintiles, IQVIA applies human data science — leveraging the analytic rigor and clarity of data science to the ever-expanding scope of human science — to enable companies to reimagine and develop new approaches to clinical development and commercialization, speed innovation and accelerate improvements in healthcare outcomes. Powered by the IQVIA CORE™, IQVIA delivers unique and actionable insights at the intersection of large-scale analytics, transformative technology and extensive domain expertise, as well as execution capabilities. With more than 58,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for IQVIA.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190528005352/en/