IQVIA : and JDRF Collaborate to Improve Understanding of Type 1 Diabetes Using Real World Data

Collaboration paves the way for development of a real world research platform to facilitate evidence generation in type 1 diabetes for multiple stakeholders

IQVIA™ (NYSE: IQV) today announced it is joining forces with JDRF, the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research, to use non-identified patient-level, real world data and analytics to address unmet needs in the diabetes community.

“We are delighted to embark on the development of a real world research platform for diabetes evidence generation,” said Jon Morris, vice president and general manager, Healthcare Solutions, IQVIA. “This program leverages our strong capabilities of applying real world data to address areas of unmet need in patient diagnosis, treatment and care. This first project, accurate diabetes diagnosis in adults, will provide the foundation for building a deeper and even more meaningful collaboration with the JDRF.”

The IQVIA-JDRF collaboration will utilize non-identified real world data to answer important clinical research questions and address areas of unmet need in people with T1D, including how to improve diagnostic accuracy, assess the impact of treatments and monitoring devices on outcomes, and optimize future drug development efforts. In the first project, the team is collaborating to help improve distinctions in diagnosing type 1 vs. type 2 or other diabetes. It is estimated that nearly 40 percent of people with adult-onset T1D may be initially misdiagnosed, so helping differentiate diabetes types will better ensure appropriate treatment and patient outcomes.

“Nearly fifty percent of the newly diagnosed individuals with T1D are 18 years or older, yet often adults with T1D are misdiagnosed as type 2, and it may take up to several years before they are properly diagnosed,” said Sanjoy Dutta, Vice President, Research at JDRF. “We are pleased to be working with IQVIA on this project, which will help ensure adults with T1D are accurately diagnosed and get the right treatment right away.”

By combining advanced analytics with unparalleled data and deep domain expertise, IQVIA can support JDRF’s vision to tackle unanswered research questions to move both the care and eventual cure of diabetes forward in people of all ages.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. Formed through the merger of IMS Health and Quintiles, IQVIA applies human data science — leveraging the analytic rigor and clarity of data science to the ever-expanding scope of human science — to enable companies to reimagine and develop new approaches to clinical development and commercialization, speed innovation and accelerate improvements in healthcare outcomes. Powered by the IQVIA CORE™, IQVIA delivers unique and actionable insights at the intersection of large-scale analytics, transformative technology and extensive domain expertise, as well as execution capabilities. With approximately 67,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

About JDRF

JDRF’s mission is to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat T1D and its complications. To accomplish this, JDRF has invested more than $2.2 billion in research funding since our inception. We are an organization built on a grassroots model of people connecting in their local communities, collaborating regionally for efficiency and broader fundraising impact, and uniting on a national stage to pool resources, passion, and energy. We collaborate with academic institutions, policymakers, and corporate and industry partners to develop and deliver a pipeline of innovative therapies to people living with T1D. Our staff and volunteers throughout the United States and our six international affiliates are dedicated to advocacy, community engagement and our vision of a world without T1D. For more information, please visit jdrf.org or follow us on Twitter: @JDRF

