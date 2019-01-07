IQVIA :'s Orchestrated Customer Engagement (OCE) Solution Adopted by More than 30 Life Sciences Companies in First Year of Launch

Three dozen organizations, including two top-20 global pharma companies, select IQVIA Technologies OCE to harmonize customer interactions and transform commercial model

IQVIA™ (NYSE:IQV) today announced that more than 30 life sciences companies have selected Orchestrated Customer Engagement (OCE) as their commercial solution in the 12 months since the groundbreaking technology first launched. OCE customers include top-20 global pharmaceutical companies, Novo Nordisk and Roche, as well as Adhera Therapeutics, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Pierre Fabre Pharmaceuticals, PruGen Pharmaceuticals, Recordati, and Theramex. IQVIA launched the new category of cloud-based life sciences technology on December 12, 2017 - today, OCE is live in 115 countries.

This milestone validates the need within the market for more sophisticated customer engagement, a need that’s met by OCE’s innovative solution and the orchestrated commercial model. It also reflects the value of IQVIA’s platform-of-platforms strategy, exemplified by our long-term and expanding alliance with Salesforce to build transformative life science applications across the product lifecycle.

IQVIA Technologies’ OCE empowers life sciences companies to evolve their commercial models away from organizational silos. With OCE, companies can take an integrated approach that coordinates customer-facing roles to operate as a team, connect all human and digital touchpoints and create an exceptional, personalized experience. While applying artificial intelligence and intuitive user interfaces, the OCE platform reduces friction, enhances productivity, increases value, and enables better decision-making across the enterprise, while integrating seamlessly with other IQVIA solutions such as CRM and Master Data Management.

“The out-of-the-gate adoption of OCE proves that IQVIA has its finger on the pulse of the market’s technology needs,” said Tal Rosenberg, senior vice president, Global Technology Solutions for IQVIA. “We will continue to develop and deliver innovative technologies to help our customers and HCPs engage more productively and make better decisions.”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005336/en/