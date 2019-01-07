IQVIA :'s Orchestrated Customer Engagement (OCE) Solution Adopted by More than 30 Life Sciences Companies in First Year of Launch

IQVIA™
(NYSE:IQV) today announced that more than 30 life sciences companies
have selected Orchestrated Customer Engagement (OCE) as their commercial
solution in the 12 months since the groundbreaking technology first
launched. OCE customers include top-20 global pharmaceutical
companies, Novo Nordisk and Roche, as well as Adhera Therapeutics, Napo
Pharmaceuticals, Pierre Fabre Pharmaceuticals, PruGen
Pharmaceuticals, Recordati, and Theramex. IQVIA launched the new
category of cloud-based life sciences technology on December 12, 2017 -
today, OCE is live in 115 countries.
This milestone validates the need within the market for more
sophisticated customer engagement, a need that’s met by OCE’s innovative
solution and the orchestrated commercial model. It also reflects the
value of IQVIA’s platform-of-platforms strategy, exemplified by our
long-term and expanding alliance
with Salesforce to build transformative life science applications
across the product lifecycle.
IQVIA Technologies’ OCE empowers life sciences companies to evolve their
commercial models away from organizational silos. With OCE, companies
can take an integrated approach that coordinates customer-facing roles
to operate as a team, connect all human and digital touchpoints and
create an exceptional, personalized experience. While applying
artificial intelligence and intuitive user interfaces, the OCE platform
reduces friction, enhances productivity, increases value, and enables
better decision-making across the enterprise, while integrating
seamlessly with other IQVIA solutions such as CRM and Master Data
Management.
“The out-of-the-gate adoption of OCE proves that IQVIA has its finger on
the pulse of the market’s technology needs,” said Tal Rosenberg, senior
vice president, Global Technology Solutions for IQVIA. “We will continue
to develop and deliver innovative technologies to help our customers and
HCPs engage more productively and make better decisions.”
About IQVIA
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics,
technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences
industry. Formed through the merger of IMS Health and Quintiles, IQVIA
applies human data science — leveraging the analytic rigor and clarity
of data science to the ever-expanding scope of human science — to enable
companies to reimagine and develop new approaches to clinical
development and commercialization, speed innovation and accelerate
improvements in healthcare outcomes. Powered by the IQVIA CORE™, IQVIA
delivers unique and actionable insights at the intersection of
large-scale analytics, transformative technology and extensive domain
expertise, as well as execution capabilities. With more than 55,000
employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.
IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The
company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and
safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing
the information that helps their customers drive human health outcomes
forward. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech,
medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers,
government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a
deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific
advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn
more, visit www.iqvia.com.
