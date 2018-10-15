Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Iqvia Holdings Inc    IQV

IQVIA HOLDINGS INC (IQV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

IQVIA : to Announce Third-Quarter 2018 Results on October 22, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 10:16pm CEST

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (“IQVIA”) (NYSE: IQV), will announce its third-quarter 2018 financial results before the market opens on Monday, October 22, 2018. The IQVIA management team will also host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on that date. The earnings release and accompanying financial information will be posted on the IQVIA Investor Relations website at http://ir.iqvia.com.

Interested parties are invited to listen to the live event and view the presentation slides via webcast on the IQVIA Investor Relations website at http://ir.iqvia.com. The discussion also will be available by dialing +1-800-901-1807 in the U.S. and Canada, or +1-212-231-2924 for international callers.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event on October 22. To access the webcast recording, visit http://ir.iqvia.com.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. Formed through the merger of IMS Health and Quintiles, IQVIA applies human data science — leveraging the analytic rigor and clarity of data science to the ever-expanding scope of human science — to enable companies to reimagine and develop new approaches to clinical development and commercialization, speed innovation and accelerate improvements in healthcare outcomes. Powered by the IQVIA CORE™, IQVIA delivers unique and actionable insights at the intersection of large-scale analytics, transformative technology and extensive domain expertise, as well as execution capabilities. With more than 55,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing the information that helps its customers drive human health outcomes forward. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers, and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors, and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

IQVIAFIN

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for IQVIA.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IQVIA HOLDINGS INC
10:16pIQVIA : to Announce Third-Quarter 2018 Results on October 22, 2018
BU
10/05IQVIA : and Genomics England Launch the First Real-World Research Platform with ..
AQ
10/04IQVIA : and Genomics England Launch the First Real-World Research Platform with ..
BU
09/20IQVIA : to Build Clinically-Focused Tech Solutions Suite for Life Sciences on Sa..
BU
09/20IQVIA HOLDINGS INC : Report
CO
09/17ARIX Bioscience Plc Announces Board Changes, Appointment of Arthur Pappas to ..
AQ
09/14IQVIA HOLDINGS INC : Report
CO
09/13IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/13IQVIA HOLDINGS INC : SEC Filing 8K
CO
09/12IQVIA HOLDINGS INC : Report
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/09Premarket analyst action - healthcare 
10/04IQVIA and Genomics England launch research platform with integrated clinical .. 
09/13Featured Stocks In September's Most Attractive/Most Dangerous Model Portfolio.. 
09/04Tracking Stephen Mandel's Lone Pine Capital Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
09/03Tracking Larry Robbins' Glenview Capital Management Portfolio - Q2 2018 Updat.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 10 368 M
EBIT 2018 1 925 M
Net income 2018 380 M
Debt 2018 9 288 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 69,19
P/E ratio 2019 44,46
EV / Sales 2018 3,33x
EV / Sales 2019 3,15x
Capitalization 25 281 M
Chart IQVIA HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Iqvia Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IQVIA HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 137 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ari Bousbib Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jim Berkshire Senior Vice President-Business Operations
Michael R. McDonnell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Karl Guenault Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Margaret Keegan President-Clinical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC27.47%24 833
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%30 463
LONZA GROUP18.72%23 465
INCYTE CORPORATION-33.95%13 127
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.36.02%11 255
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS-18.10%8 261
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.