IRADIMED : Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent

05/31/2020 | 08:50am EDT
IRADIMED CORPORATION Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent

Download PDF

  • Latest patent expands previous claims around Iradimed's wireless communication as used to remotely control an IV pump.

    ﻿Winter Springs, Florida, May 11, 2020 - IRADIMED CORPORATION (NASDAQ:IRMD), today announced the issuance by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office of a patent that expands on previous claims pertaining to the wireless remote control of IV infusion pumps.

    ﻿The patent for invention number US 10,617,821 B2 relates to a system and method for remotely communicating with an infusion device, such as our MRI compatible IV infusion pump.

    ﻿'This patent protection further secures our MRI IV pump system technology. FDA also recently recognized the general usefulness of remotely controlling IV pumps and, in April 2020, issued recommendations for a COVID-19 enforcement policy that highlights the need and benefits of remotely controlling IV pumps. Such remote capability enhances isolation and safety for healthcare professionals and patients. Our invention supports that need and further solidifies our leadership position in innovating MRI compatible and remote-controlled medical devices,' said Leslie McDonnell, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. ﻿'This issuance marks our 13th U.S. patent and brings our total number of patents to 17,' said McDonnell.

    ﻿About IRADIMED CORPORATION

    ﻿IRADIMED CORPORATION is a leader in the development of innovative magnetic resonance imaging ('MRI') compatible medical devices. We are the only known provider of a non-magnetic intravenous ('IV') infusion pump system that is specifically designed to be safe for use during MRI procedures. We were the first to develop an infusion delivery system that largely eliminates many of the dangers and problems present during MRI procedures. Standard infusion pumps contain magnetic and electronic components which can create radio frequency interference and are dangerous to operate in the presence of the powerful magnet that drives an MRI system. Our patented MRidium® MRI compatible IV infusion pump system has been designed with a non-magnetic ultrasonic motor, uniquely designed non-ferrous parts and other special features to safely and predictably deliver anesthesia and other IV fluids during various MRI procedures. Our pump solution provides a seamless approach that enables accurate, safe and dependable fluid delivery before, during and after an MRI scan, which is important to critically-ill patients who cannot be removed from their vital medications, and children and infants who must generally be sedated to remain immobile during an MRI scan.

    ﻿Our 3880 MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system has been designed with non-magnetic components and other special features to safely and accurately monitor a patient's vital signs during various MRI procedures. ﻿The IRADIMED 3880 system operates dependably in magnetic fields up to 30,000 gauss, which means it can operate virtually anywhere in the MRI scanner room. The IRADIMED 3880 has a compact, lightweight design allowing it to travel with the patient from their critical care unit, to the MRI and back, resulting in increased patient safety through uninterrupted vital signs monitoring and decreasing the amount of time critically ill patients are away from critical care units. The features of the IRADIMED 3880 include: wireless ECG with dynamic gradient filtering; wireless SpO2 using Masimo® algorithms; non-magnetic respiratory CO2; invasive and non-invasive blood pressure; patient temperature, and; optional advanced multi-gas anesthetic agent unit featuring continuous Minimum Alveolar Concentration measurements. The IRADIMED 3880 MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system has an easy-to-use design and allows for the effective communication of patient vital signs information to clinicians.

    ﻿For more information please visit www.iradimed.com.

    ﻿ Media Contact:

    ﻿Chris Scott Chief Financial Officer

    ﻿IRADIMED CORPORATION

    ﻿(407) 677-8022

    InvestorRelations@iradimed.com

Disclaimer

IRadimed Corporation published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2020 12:49:07 UTC
