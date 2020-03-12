Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  IRadimed Corporation    IRMD

IRADIMED CORPORATION

(IRMD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IRADIMED CORPORATION Announces the Appointment of Lynn Neuhardt as Vice President of Research and Development

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 07:01am EDT

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla., March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IRADIMED CORPORATION (NASDAQ: IRMD) announced the appointment of Lynn Neuhardt as Vice President of Research and Development, effective March 26, 2020. Mr. Neuhardt will report to Leslie McDonnell, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Lynn is an experienced R&D leader with deep knowledge in the development of IV infusion pumps. Lynn will lead our talented R&D team and collaborate closely with Roger Susi, our founder and Chief Technology Officer. I am confident his leadership and direct contributions to our current and future products will help drive our continued success. We are excited to add him to the executive team,” said McDonnell.

About Lynn Neuhardt

Mr. Neuhardt has extensive experience in the medical technology industry and specifically with IV infusion pumps. Prior to his appointment at IRADIMED, Mr. Neuhardt spent 4 years at ICU Medical, Inc. as a Director of Systems and Test Engineering. Prior to that, Mr. Neuhardt spent over 14 years at Hospira, Inc. the former hospital products division of Abbott Laboratories, where he held various hardware and software design, development and testing engineering roles of increasing responsibility. Mr. Neuhardt is experienced in the development of IV infusion pumps and in all phases of new product development. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering Technology from the University of Minnesota.  

About IRADIMED CORPORATION

IRADIMED CORPORATION is a leader in the development of innovative magnetic resonance imaging (“MRI”) compatible medical devices. We are the only known provider of a non-magnetic intravenous (“IV”) infusion pump system that is specifically designed to be safe for use during MRI procedures. We were the first to develop an infusion delivery system that largely eliminates many of the dangers and problems present during MRI procedures. Standard infusion pumps contain magnetic and electronic components which can create radio frequency interference and are dangerous to operate in the presence of the powerful magnet that drives an MRI system. Our patented MRidium® MRI compatible IV infusion pump system has been designed with a non-magnetic ultrasonic motor, uniquely designed non-ferrous parts and other special features to safely and predictably deliver anesthesia and other IV fluids during various MRI procedures. Our pump solution provides a seamless approach that enables accurate, safe and dependable fluid delivery before, during and after an MRI scan, which is important to critically-ill patients who cannot be removed from their vital medications, and children and infants who must generally be sedated to remain immobile during an MRI scan.

Our 3880 MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system has been designed with non-magnetic components and other special features to safely and accurately monitor a patient’s vital signs during various MRI procedures. The IRADIMED 3880 system operates dependably in magnetic fields up to 30,000 gauss, which means it can operate virtually anywhere in the MRI scanner room. The IRADIMED 3880 has a compact, lightweight design allowing it to travel with the patient from their critical care unit, to the MRI and back, resulting in increased patient safety through uninterrupted vital signs monitoring and decreasing the amount of time critically ill patients are away from critical care units. The features of the IRADIMED 3880 include: wireless ECG with dynamic gradient filtering; wireless SpO2 using Masimo® algorithms; non-magnetic respiratory CO2; invasive and non-invasive blood pressure; patient temperature, and; optional advanced multi-gas anesthetic agent unit featuring continuous Minimum Alveolar Concentration measurements. The IRADIMED 3880 MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system has an easy-to-use design and allows for the effective communication of patient vital signs information to clinicians.

For more information please visit www.iradimed.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995, particularly statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, future operations, financial condition and prospects, and business strategies. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance or condition and involve unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievement to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the Company’s ability to receive an EC Certificate or CE Mark for our existing products and product candidates, receive FDA 510(k) clearance for new products and product candidates; unexpected costs, delays or diversion of management’s attention associated with the design, manufacture or sale of new products; the Company’s ability to implement successful sales techniques for existing and future products and evaluate the effectiveness of its sales techniques; additional actions, warnings or requests from the FDA or other regulatory bodies; our significant reliance on a limited number of products; potential disruptions in our limited supply chain for our products; a reduction in international distribution; actions of the FDA or other regulatory bodies that could delay, limit or suspend product development, manufacturing or sales; the effect of recalls, patient adverse events or deaths on our business; difficulties or delays in the development, production, manufacturing and marketing of new or existing products and services; changes in laws and regulations or in the interpretation or application of laws or regulations.

Further information on these and other factors that could affect the Company’s financial results is included in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to us on the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:
Chris Scott
Chief Financial Officer
IRADIMED CORPORATION
(407) 677-8022
InvestorRelations@iradimed.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on IRADIMED CORPORATION
07:01aIRADIMED CORPORATION Announces the Appointment of Lynn Neuhardt as Vice Presi..
GL
03/06IRADIMED : to Present at the 32nd Annual Roth Conference
AQ
03/06IRADIMED : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
02/26IRADIMED CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements ..
AQ
02/26IRADIMED CORPORATION Announces Retirement of Francis Casey and the Appointmen..
GL
02/06IRADIMED : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/06IRADIMED CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
02/06IRADIMED CORPORATION Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
01/22IRADIMED CORPORATION to Hold 2019 Fourth Quarter Financial Results Conference..
GL
01/07IRADIMED CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 46,7 M
EBIT 2020 12,3 M
Net income 2020 9,50 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 29,6x
P/E ratio 2021 19,9x
Capi. / Sales2020 5,74x
Capi. / Sales2021 4,70x
Capitalization 268 M
Chart IRADIMED CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
IRadimed Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IRADIMED CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 32,00  $
Last Close Price 22,51  $
Spread / Highest target 42,2%
Spread / Average Target 42,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 42,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leslie McDonnell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roger Susi Chairman & Chief Technology Officer
Christopher K. Scott Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Monty K. Allen Independent Director
Anthony F. Vuoto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IRADIMED CORPORATION-3.72%268
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-6.88%137 707
MASIMO CORPORATION15.41%9 825
NOVOCURE LIMITED-20.04%6 714
ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.3.48%6 608
JIANGSU YUYUE MEDICAL EQUIPMENT & SUPPLY CO., LTD.-0.35%4 484
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group