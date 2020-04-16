Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  IRadimed Corporation    IRMD

IRADIMED CORPORATION

(IRMD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IRadimed : 2020 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call on April 30th

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 07:11am EDT

Download PDF

Winter Springs, Florida, April 16, 2020 - IRADIMED CORPORATION (NASDAQ: IRMD) announced today that the Company will release its 2020 first quarter financial results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. IRADIMED management will host a conference call the same day beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss those results and to answer questions.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 1-844-413-1781 for domestic callers, or 1-716-247-5767 for international callers, and entering reservation code 6542729.

The conference call will also be available real-time via the Internet at http://www.iradimed.com/en-us/investors/events/. A recording of the call will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following completion of the call.

About IRADIMED CORPORATION

IRADIMED CORPORATION is a leader in the development of innovative magnetic resonance imaging ('MRI') compatible medical devices. We are the only known provider of a non-magnetic intravenous ('IV') infusion pump system that is specifically designed to be safe for use during MRI procedures. We were the first to develop an infusion delivery system that largely eliminates many of the dangers and problems present during MRI procedures. Standard infusion pumps contain magnetic and electronic components which can create radio frequency interference and are dangerous to operate in the presence of the powerful magnet that drives an MRI system. Our patented MRidium® MRI compatible IV infusion pump system has been designed with a non-magnetic ultrasonic motor, uniquely-designed non-ferrous parts and other special features to safely and predictably deliver anesthesia and other IV fluids during various MRI procedures. Our pump solution provides a seamless approach that enables accurate, safe and dependable fluid delivery before, during and after an MRI scan, which is important to critically-ill patients who cannot be removed from their vital medications, and children and infants who must generally be sedated to remain immobile during an MRI scan.

Our 3880 MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system has been designed with non-magnetic components and other special features to safely and accurately monitor a patient's vital signs during various MRI procedures. The IRADIMED 3880 system operates dependably in magnetic fields up to 30,000 gauss, which means it can operate virtually anywhere in the MRI scanner room. The IRADIMED 3880 has a compact, lightweight design allowing it to travel with the patient from their critical care unit, to the MRI and back, resulting in increased patient safety through uninterrupted vital signs monitoring and decreasing the amount of time critically ill patients are away from critical care units. The features of the IRADIMED 3880 include: wireless ECG with dynamic gradient filtering; wireless SpO2 using Masimo® algorithms; non-magnetic respiratory CO2; non-invasive blood pressure; patient temperature, and; optional advanced multi-gas anesthetic agent unit featuring continuous Minimum Alveolar Concentration measurements. The IRADIMED 3880 MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system has an easy-to-use design and allows for the effective communication of patient vital signs information to clinicians. For more information please visit www.iradimed.com.

Media Contact:

Chris Scott

Chief Financial Officer I

RADIMED CORPORATION

407) 677-8022

InvestorRelations@iradimed.com

Disclaimer

IRadimed Corporation published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 11:10:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on IRADIMED CORPORATION
07:11aIRADIMED : 2020 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call on April 30th
PU
07:01aIRADIMED CORPORATION to Hold 2020 First Quarter Financial Results Conference ..
GL
04/07IRADIMED : Withdraws 2020 Financial Guidance
PU
04/07IRADIMED CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/07IRADIMED CORPORATION Withdraws 2020 Financial Guidance Due to Uncertainties f..
GL
03/12IRADIMED CORPORATION Announces the Appointment of Lynn Neuhardt as Vice Presi..
GL
03/06IRADIMED : to Present at the 32nd Annual Roth Conference
AQ
03/06IRADIMED : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
02/26IRADIMED CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements ..
AQ
02/26IRADIMED CORPORATION Announces Retirement of Francis Casey and the Appointmen..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 34,7 M
EBIT 2020 4,49 M
Net income 2020 3,61 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 67,2x
P/E ratio 2021 18,2x
Capi. / Sales2020 6,68x
Capi. / Sales2021 4,16x
Capitalization 232 M
Chart IRADIMED CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
IRadimed Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IRADIMED CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 30,00  $
Last Close Price 19,48  $
Spread / Highest target 54,0%
Spread / Average Target 54,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 54,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leslie McDonnell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roger Susi Chairman & Chief Technology Officer
Christopher K. Scott Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Lynn Neuhardt Vice President-Research & Development
James B. Hawkins Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IRADIMED CORPORATION-16.68%232
ABBOTT LABORATORIES4.70%160 367
MASIMO CORPORATION26.93%10 793
ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.-2.07%6 991
NOVOCURE LIMITED-19.22%6 783
JIANGSU YUYUE MEDICAL EQUIPMENT & SUPPLY CO., LTD.2.15%5 398
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group