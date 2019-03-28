Announcements and Notices - IRC:2018 Annual Results 42% Increase in Ebitda Net Profit of US$68 Million

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1029)

IRC: 2018 ANNUAL RESULTS 42% INCREASE IN EBITDA NET PROFIT OF US$68 MILLION

Friday 29 March 2019: The Board of Directors of IRC Limited ("IRC" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce the annual results of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Financials

•EBITDA of US$28.5 million, 42% increase over last year (31 December 2017: US$20.0 million)

•Net profit of US$68.2 million (31 December 2017: US$113.3 million)

•Revenue increased by 39% to US$151.5 million (31 December 2017: US$109.3 million)

•Impairment reversal of US$90.5 million reflecting on the successful operation of K&S

Operations

•K&S's 2018 production capacity of 70%; currently at about 86%

•Sales volume increased by 45% to 2,223,945 tonnes (31 December 2017: 1,539,146 tonnes)

•Refinancing of ICBC loan completed, new facility with Gazprombank provides better repayment terms that align with K&S ramp-up progress

•Kuranakh under care and maintenance with optionality to restart

Commenting on the results, Peter Hambro, Chairman of IRC said, "In 2018, IRC's performance has been positive and our progress made during this challenging year is marked by increased EBITDA and a US$68.2 million net profit, as well as by both the continued ramping up of K&S and the successful refinancing of the ICBC loan. As K&S continued to ramp up its production, sales volume increased by 45% in 2018. EBITDA, a key performance indicator for IRC, increased by 42% to US$28.5 million. The successful ramping up of K&S and its strong operating performance supported a reversal of asset impairment provisions of US$90.5 million and accordingly, IRC reports a net profit of US$68.2 million.

We wish to express our gratitude to ICBC and Sinosure for providing the initial debt financing to IRC for the construction of K&S. After the project commenced operation, it has always been our intent to refinance this project finance facility and I am delighted that we have completed the refinancing arrangement with Gazprombank. The principal repayments of the Gazprombank Facility are aligned with the ramping up of K&S, thereby improving the cash flow position of the Group and providing a stable financial platform to consolidate our market position.

There are conflicting views about the market conditions. Some will have it that things will not get any easier in 2019 while others will tell you that the world market for steel - particularly in India, Africa and the Asean block will mean that supply remains tight. Whichever is correct, I believe that IRC can navigate these confusing tides. With my almost 40-year experience and extensive networks in the commodities business, I look forward to leading IRC to unlock the true potential of the Group."