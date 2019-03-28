Announcements and Notices - IRC:2018 Annual Results 42% Increase in Ebitda Net Profit of US$68 Million
03/28/2019 | 10:26pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1029)
IRC: 2018 ANNUAL RESULTS 42% INCREASE IN EBITDA NET PROFIT OF US$68 MILLION
Friday 29 March 2019: The Board of Directors of IRC Limited ("IRC" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce the annual results of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Financials
•EBITDA of US$28.5 million, 42% increase over last year (31 December 2017: US$20.0 million)
•Net profit of US$68.2 million (31 December 2017: US$113.3 million)
•Revenue increased by 39% to US$151.5 million (31 December 2017: US$109.3 million)
•Impairment reversal of US$90.5 million reflecting on the successful operation of K&S
Operations
•K&S's 2018 production capacity of 70%; currently at about 86%
•Sales volume increased by 45% to 2,223,945 tonnes (31 December 2017: 1,539,146 tonnes)
•Refinancing of ICBC loan completed, new facility with Gazprombank provides better repayment terms that align with K&S ramp-up progress
•Kuranakh under care and maintenance with optionality to restart
Commenting on the results, Peter Hambro, Chairman of IRC said, "In 2018, IRC's performance has been positive and our progress made during this challenging year is marked by increased EBITDA and a US$68.2 million net profit, as well as by both the continued ramping up of K&S and the successful refinancing of the ICBC loan. As K&S continued to ramp up its production, sales volume increased by 45% in 2018. EBITDA, a key performance indicator for IRC, increased by 42% to US$28.5 million. The successful ramping up of K&S and its strong operating performance supported a reversal of asset impairment provisions of US$90.5 million and accordingly, IRC reports a net profit of US$68.2 million.
We wish to express our gratitude to ICBC and Sinosure for providing the initial debt financing to IRC for the construction of K&S. After the project commenced operation, it has always been our intent to refinance this project finance facility and I am delighted that we have completed the refinancing arrangement with Gazprombank. The principal repayments of the Gazprombank Facility are aligned with the ramping up of K&S, thereby improving the cash flow position of the Group and providing a stable financial platform to consolidate our market position.
There are conflicting views about the market conditions. Some will have it that things will not get any easier in 2019 while others will tell you that the world market for steel - particularly in India, Africa and the Asean block will mean that supply remains tight. Whichever is correct, I believe that IRC can navigate these confusing tides. With my almost 40-year experience and extensive networks in the commodities business, I look forward to leading IRC to unlock the true potential of the Group."
The board of directors of IRC Limited (the "Board") is pleased to announce the audited results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018, which have been reviewed by the Company's Audit Committee, comprising of independent non
-executive directors, and by the external auditor. The Board has authorised the Executive Committee, which comprises of the Executive Directors and senior management of the Company, to approve the annual results on its behalf.
2018 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
For the year ended 31 December 2018
2018
2017
Notes
US$'000
US$'000
Revenue
3
151,549
109,265
Operating expenses
5
(129,880)
(91,474)
Depreciation and amortisation
5
(21,208)
(14,618)
Reversal of impairment losses
6
90,483
129,614
Other income, gains and losses
6,811
2,248
Allowance for financial asset measured at amortised cost
(7,741)
-
Financial expenses
7
(21,679)
(22,410)
Profit before taxation
68,335
112,625
Income tax (expense) credit
8
(130)
590
Profit for the year
68,205
113,215
Profit for the year attributable to:
68,235
Owners of the Company
113,254
Non-controlling interests
(30)
(39)
68,205
113,215
Earnings per share (US cents)
10
0.96
Basic
1.60
Diluted
0.96
1.60
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
At 31 December 2018
2018
2017
Notes
US$'000
US$'000
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
19,497
Exploration and evaluation assets
19,149
Property, plant and equipment
533,446
459,118
Inventories
10,926
-
Interest in a joint venture
-
-
Other non-current assets
3,282
97
Restricted bank deposit
977
1,977
Value-added tax recoverable
-
2,918
568,128
483,259
CURRENT ASSETS
23,168
Inventories
28,616
Trade and other receivables
11
11,027
25,410
Time deposits
-
347
Bank balances
7,637
8,650
41,832
63,023
TOTAL ASSETS
609,960
546,282
CURRENT LIABILITIES
(54,788)
Trade and other payables
12
(33,598)
Income tax payable
(292)
(2,638)
Borrowings - due within one year
13
(111,954)
(60,950)
Other financial liabilities
-
(1,852)
(167,034)
(99,038)
NET CURRENT LIABILITIES
(125,202)
(36,015)
TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES
442,926
447,244
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
(3,565)
Deferred tax liabilities
(3,623)
Provision for close down and restoration costs
(10,026)
(14,030)
Construction costs payable
12
(8,910)
(16,069)
Borrowings - due more than one year
13
(100,915)
(162,078)
(123,416)
(195,800)
TOTAL LIABILITIES
(290,450)
(294,838)
NET ASSETS
319,510
251,444
2018
2017
US$'000
US$'000
CAPITAL AND RESERVES
1,285,158
Share capital
1,285,158
Capital reserve
17,984
17,984
Reserves
17,216
14,222
Accumulated losses
(1,000,552)
(1,065,887)
EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF
THE COMPANY
319,806
251,477
NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS
(296)
(33)
TOTAL EQUITY
319,510
251,444
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the year ended 31 December 2018
1.GENERAL
IRC Limited ("the Company") is a public limited company incorporated in Hong Kong and its shares have been listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") since 21 October 2010. The Company together with its subsidiaries are hereinafter referred to as the "Group".
The address of the registered office and principal place of business of the Company is 6H, 9 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong. The consolidated financial statements are presented in United States Dollars ("US$"), which is also the functional currency of the Company.
The principal activity of the Company is investment holding. The Group is principally engaged in the production and development of industrial commodities products including iron ore that are used in industry across the world. The main activities of the Group are in Russia and the People's Republic of China ("PRC") and the Group predominantly serves the Russian and Chinese markets.
2.BASIS OF PREPARATION
The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA"). In addition, the consolidated financial statements include applicable disclosures required by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange and by the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance ("CO").
The financial information relating to the years ended 31 December 2018 and 2017 included in this preliminary announcement of annual results 2018 do not constitute the Company's statutory annual consolidated financial statements for those years but is derived from those consolidated financial statements. Further information relating to these statutory financial statements required to be disclosed in accordance with section 436 of the CO is as follows:
The Company has delivered the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2017 to the Registrar of Companies as required by section 662(3) of, and Part 3 of Schedule 6 to, the CO and will deliver the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 in due course.
The Company's auditor has reported on the consolidated financial statements of the Group for both years. The auditor's report for the year ended 31 December 2018 was unqualified; did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying its reports; and did not contain a statement under sections 406(2), 407(2) or (3) of the CO.
The consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis. As at 31 December 2018, the Group had net current liabilities of approximately US$125.2 million (2017: US$36.0 million). The management of the Group has prepared a cash flow forecast which involves judgments and estimations based upon management's input of key variables and market conditions including the expected production capacity of the Kimkan and Sutara Project ("K&S Project"), iron ore prices and costs of production. The cash flow forecast has been determined using estimations of future cash flows based upon projected income and expenses of the Group and its working capital needs. The Group believes it has sufficient liquidity based upon the credit facilities available as at and subsequent to the end of the reporting period and the expected cash to be generated from operations to meet its financial obligations as they fall due for the following twelve months.
