Invitation

IRC Limited 鐵江現貨有限公司

IRC: 2019 INTERIM RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL ADVISORY

Thursday, 29 August 2019 - Hong Kong: IRC Limited (Stock Code 1029) advises that the 2019 Interim Results will be released on Friday, 30 August 2019 before the HKEx's market opens.

A teleconference call will be held the same day at 09h00 Hong Kong time:

Access Number +852 2112 1888 Participant PIN Code 5148030#

Presentation slides to accompany the teleconference may be downloaded in advance at http://www.ircgroup.com.hk/html/ir_present.php

On Monday, 02 September 2019, a playback will be made available at www.ircgroup.com.hk

For further information, please visit www.ircgroup.com.hkor contact:

Kent Lo

Manager - Communications & Investor Relations

Telephone: +852 2772 0007

Mobile:+852 9688 8293

Email: kl@ircgroup.com.hk

IRC Limited

6H, 9 Queen's Road Central

Hong Kong

Telephone: +852 2772 0007

Fax: +852 2772 0329

Email: ir@ircgroup.com.hk

Website: www.ircgroup.com.hk