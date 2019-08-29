Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  IRC LIMITED    1029   HK0000068244

IRC LIMITED

(1029)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

IRC:2019 Interim Results Conference Call Advisory

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 02:47am EDT

Invitation

IRC Limited 鐵江現貨有限公司

IRC: 2019 INTERIM RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL ADVISORY

Thursday, 29 August 2019 - Hong Kong: IRC Limited (Stock Code 1029) advises that the 2019 Interim Results will be released on Friday, 30 August 2019 before the HKEx's market opens.

A teleconference call will be held the same day at 09h00 Hong Kong time:

Access Number

+852 2112 1888

Participant PIN Code

5148030#

Presentation slides to accompany the teleconference may be downloaded in advance at http://www.ircgroup.com.hk/html/ir_present.php

On Monday, 02 September 2019, a playback will be made available at www.ircgroup.com.hk

For further information, please visit www.ircgroup.com.hkor contact:

Kent Lo

Manager - Communications & Investor Relations

Telephone: +852 2772 0007

Mobile:+852 9688 8293

Email: kl@ircgroup.com.hk

IRC Limited

6H, 9 Queen's Road Central

Hong Kong

Telephone: +852 2772 0007

Fax: +852 2772 0329

Email: ir@ircgroup.com.hk

Website: www.ircgroup.com.hk

Disclaimer

IRC Ltd. published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 06:45:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IRC LIMITED
02:47aIRC : 2019 Interim Results Conference Call Advisory
PU
08/12IRC : Announcements and Notices - Dates of Directors'' Meeting 2019 Interim Resu..
PU
07/30IRC : Announcements and Notices - Second Quarter Trading Update for the Three Mo..
PU
07/05IRC : Announcements and Notices - Monthly Production Record - K&S Operated at 93..
PU
07/02IRC : Announcements and Notices - Change of Address of Hong Kong Share Registrar..
PU
07/01IRC : Announcements and Notices - Entry Into Share Retention Agreement Disclosur..
PU
06/19IRC : Announcements and Notices - Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting Hel..
PU
06/12PETROPAVLOVSK PLC : - IRC Announcement K&S Operated at 97% Capacity in the First..
AQ
06/10IRC : Announcements and Notices - K&S Operated at 97% Capacity in the First Half..
PU
05/20IRC : Circulars - Notification Letter to Non-registered Holders of Shares and Re..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 191 M
EBIT 2019 25,9 M
Net income 2019 9,50 M
Debt 2019 190 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,5x
P/E ratio 2020 3,11x
EV / Sales2019 1,55x
EV / Sales2020 1,20x
Capitalization 106 M
Chart IRC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
IRC LIMITED Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IRC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,03  $
Last Close Price 0,01  $
Spread / Highest target 81,0%
Spread / Average Target 81,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 81,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yury Vitalyevich Makarov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Charles Percival Hambro Chairman
Danila Kotlyarov Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kar Tung Woo Independent Non-Executive Director
Daniel Rochfort Bradshaw Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IRC LIMITED155.32%106
NUCOR-8.70%14 130
ARCELORMITTAL-31.70%13 933
POSCO--.--%13 516
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%12 814
NIPPON STEEL CORP-21.94%12 657
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group