IRC Limited 鐵江現貨有限公司
IRC: 2019 INTERIM RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL ADVISORY
Thursday, 29 August 2019 - Hong Kong: IRC Limited (Stock Code 1029) advises that the 2019 Interim Results will be released on Friday, 30 August 2019 before the HKEx's market opens.
A teleconference call will be held the same day at 09h00 Hong Kong time:
Access Number
+852 2112 1888
Participant PIN Code
5148030#
Presentation slides to accompany the teleconference may be downloaded in advance at http://www.ircgroup.com.hk/html/ir_present.php
On Monday, 02 September 2019, a playback will be made available at www.ircgroup.com.hk
For further information, please visit www.ircgroup.com.hkor contact:
Kent Lo
Manager - Communications & Investor Relations
Telephone: +852 2772 0007
Mobile:+852 9688 8293
Email: kl@ircgroup.com.hk
IRC Limited
6H, 9 Queen's Road Central
Hong Kong
Telephone: +852 2772 0007
Fax: +852 2772 0329
Email: ir@ircgroup.com.hk
Website: www.ircgroup.com.hk
