IRC LIMITED

(1029)
IRC: 2019 Third Quater Trading Update Conference Call Advisory

10/18/2019 | 07:15am EDT

Invitation

IRC Limited 鐵江現貨有限公司

IRC: 2019 THIRD QUARTER TRADING UPDATE CONFERENCE CALL ADVISORY

Friday, 18 October 2019 - Hong Kong: IRC Limited (Stock Code 1029) advises that the 2019 Third Quarter Trading Update will be released on Tuesday, 22 October 2019 before the HKEx's market opens.

A teleconference call will be held the same day at 09h00 Hong Kong time:

Access Number

+852 2112 1888

Participant PIN Code

5600023#

Presentation slides to accompany the teleconference may be downloaded in advance at http://www.ircgroup.com.hk/html/ir_present.php

On Wednesday, 23 October 2019, a playback will be made available at www.ircgroup.com.hk

For further information, please visit www.ircgroup.com.hkor contact:

Kent Lo

Manager - Communications & Investor Relations

Telephone: +852 2772 0007

Mobile:+852 9688 8293

Email: kl@ircgroup.com.hk

IRC Limited

6H, 9 Queen's Road Central

Hong Kong

Telephone: +852 2772 0007

Fax: +852 2772 0329

Email: ir@ircgroup.com.hk

Website: www.ircgroup.com.hk

Disclaimer

IRC Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 191 M
EBIT 2019 10,9 M
Net income 2019 -20,5 M
Debt 2019 220 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -5,14x
P/E ratio 2020 3,17x
EV / Sales2019 1,71x
EV / Sales2020 1,34x
Capitalization 106 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,03  $
Last Close Price 0,01  $
Spread / Highest target 81,0%
Spread / Average Target 81,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 81,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yury Vitalyevich Makarov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Charles Percival Hambro Chairman
Danila Kotlyarov Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kar Tung Woo Independent Non-Executive Director
Daniel Rochfort Bradshaw Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IRC LIMITED155.32%106
NUCOR-0.12%15 688
POSCO--.--%15 259
ARCELORMITTAL-28.03%14 695
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-18.35%12 821
THYSSENKRUPP AG-13.62%8 960
