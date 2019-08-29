IRC : Announcements and Notices - 2019 Interim Results 63% Increase in Ebitda of the Mine in Production Segment

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. The information set out below in this announcement is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for shares in the Company.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1029)

2019 INTERIM RESULTS

63% INCREASE IN EBITDA OF THE MINE IN PRODUCTION SEGMENT

Friday, 30 August 2019: The Board of Directors of IRC Limited ("IRC" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to provide the interim results of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Financials

Revenue increased by 27% to US$89.2 million (30 June 2018: US$70.2 million)

EBITDA of the mine in production segment increased 63% to US$23.7 million (30 June 2018: US$14.6 million)

Write-off of unamortised loan costs, a non-recurring item, of US$11.5 million due to refinancing of the ICBC loan

of unamortised loan costs, a non-recurring item, of US$11.5 million due to refinancing of the ICBC loan Loss for the period of US$25.2 million (30 June 2018: US$15.6 million)

Underlying loss, excluding non-recurring items and foreign exchange, improved to US$8.2 million (30 June 2019: US$9.3 million)

Operations

K&S - Production and sales volumes increased:

Production volume up 16% to 1,262,938 tonnes (30 June 2018: 1,084,602 tonnes) Sales volume up 18% to 1,239,398 tonnes (30 June 2018: 1,046,649 tonnes)

K&S - operated at record-breaking 93% capacity in June; average production capacity of about 80% in 1H 2019

record-breaking 93% capacity in June; average production capacity of about 80% in 1H 2019 Kuranakh - Care and maintenance process satisfactory

Commenting on the results, Peter Hambro, Chairman of IRC said:

"IRC's principal objectives are to increase production capacity, improve financial performance, manage corporate risks and, above all, increase value and returns to our shareholders. In the first half 2019, we produced 16% more iron ore concentrate than in the same period last year and the EBITDA of the mine in production segment improved by 63% to US$23.7 million. This good operating result is also attributable to tight cost-controls and, despite general inflation, our cash cost reduced by 3.5% to US$49.9 per tonne in 2019. Production in August 2019 was affected by torrential rain, but it is expected that the weather would soon improve to allow production to be back to normal level.

Since K&S commenced operation, it has always been our intention to refinance the ICBC loan and we are excited to have Gazprombank as our new finance provider. The repayment schedule of the Gazprombank facility is more closely aligned with the K&S's production plan and should improve the cashflow position of the Group. However, the costs of the ICBC facility that were hitherto spread over its life now have to be recognised and this non-cash item accounts for almost half of the reported loss for the period.

While we have a portfolio of undeveloped projects, at present, IRC is essentially a single product company and our financial performance is very dependent on the market iron ore price. To manage this concentration of risk, IRC hedges the iron ore price to reduce the risks of adverse price movements. This is important from a risk management perspective, especially in light of the need to service the Gazprombank facility.

We remain cautiously optimistic about the outlook of the iron ore market. The growing demand for iron ore as a critical element in Chinese infrastructure projects and the massive developments on Belt-Road Initiative look to be here to stay and represent strong new sources of demand, which we believe will help offset the continued global trade disputes. With growing production and an attractive portfolio of future projects, IRC is well positioned to meet this market demand of iron ore. We would like to finish by thanking all of our employees and shareholders for their continuous support."