IRC LIMITED

(1029)
IRC : Announcements and Notices - 2019 Interim Results 63% Increase in Ebitda of the Mine in Production Segment

08/29/2019 | 08:21pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. The information set out below in this announcement is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for shares in the Company.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1029)

2019 INTERIM RESULTS

63% INCREASE IN EBITDA OF THE MINE IN PRODUCTION SEGMENT

CONFERENCE CALL

A conference call will be held today at 9am Hong Kong time to discuss the interim results. The number is +852 2112 1888 and the passcode is 5148030#. Presentation slides to accompany the call are available at www.ircgroup.com.hk. A playback of the teleconference will be available from 2 September 2019 at www.ircgroup.com.hk/html/ir_call.php.

Friday, 30 August 2019: The Board of Directors of IRC Limited ("IRC" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to provide the interim results of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Financials

  • Revenue increased by 27% to US$89.2 million (30 June 2018: US$70.2 million)
  • EBITDA of the mine in production segment increased 63% to US$23.7 million (30 June 2018: US$14.6 million)
  • Write-offof unamortised loan costs, a non-recurring item, of US$11.5 million due to refinancing of the ICBC loan
  • Loss for the period of US$25.2 million (30 June 2018: US$15.6 million)
  • Underlying loss, excluding non-recurring items and foreign exchange, improved to US$8.2 million (30 June 2019: US$9.3 million)

Operations

  • K&S - Production and sales volumes increased:
    • Production volume up 16% to 1,262,938 tonnes (30 June 2018: 1,084,602 tonnes)
    • Sales volume up 18% to 1,239,398 tonnes (30 June 2018: 1,046,649 tonnes)
  • K&S - operated at record-breaking 93% capacity in June; average production capacity of about 80% in 1H 2019
  • Kuranakh - Care and maintenance process satisfactory

Commenting on the results, Peter Hambro, Chairman of IRC said:

"IRC's principal objectives are to increase production capacity, improve financial performance, manage corporate risks and, above all, increase value and returns to our shareholders. In the first half 2019, we produced 16% more iron ore concentrate than in the same period last year and the EBITDA of the mine in production segment improved by 63% to US$23.7 million. This good operating result is also attributable to tight cost-controls and, despite general inflation, our cash cost reduced by 3.5% to US$49.9 per tonne in 2019. Production in August 2019 was affected by torrential rain, but it is expected that the weather would soon improve to allow production to be back to normal level.

Since K&S commenced operation, it has always been our intention to refinance the ICBC loan and we are excited to have Gazprombank as our new finance provider. The repayment schedule of the Gazprombank facility is more closely aligned with the K&S's production plan and should improve the cashflow position of the Group. However, the costs of the ICBC facility that were hitherto spread over its life now have to be recognised and this non-cash item accounts for almost half of the reported loss for the period.

While we have a portfolio of undeveloped projects, at present, IRC is essentially a single product company and our financial performance is very dependent on the market iron ore price. To manage this concentration of risk, IRC hedges the iron ore price to reduce the risks of adverse price movements. This is important from a risk management perspective, especially in light of the need to service the Gazprombank facility.

We remain cautiously optimistic about the outlook of the iron ore market. The growing demand for iron ore as a critical element in Chinese infrastructure projects and the massive developments on Belt-Road Initiative look to be here to stay and represent strong new sources of demand, which we believe will help offset the continued global trade disputes. With growing production and an attractive portfolio of future projects, IRC is well positioned to meet this market demand of iron ore. We would like to finish by thanking all of our employees and shareholders for their continuous support."

1

The board of directors of IRC Limited hereby announces the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 which have been reviewed by the Company's Audit Committee, comprising of independent non-executive directors, and by the external auditors.

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

For the Six Months Ended 30 June 2019

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

NOTES

US$'000

US$'000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Revenue

3

89,244

70,185

Operating expenses

5

(71,042)

(61,352)

Depreciation and amortisation

5

(14,919)

(9,132)

Other income, gains and losses

(5,012)

2,976

Allowance for financial assets measured at amortised cost

12

-

(7,548)

Financial costs

6

(24,203)

(10,430)

Loss before taxation

(25,932)

(15,301)

Income tax credit (expense)

7

708

(336)

Loss for the period

(25,224)

(15,637)

Loss for the period attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(25,204)

(15,619)

Non-controlling interests

(20)

(18)

(25,224)

(15,637)

Loss per share (US cents)

9

Basic

(0.36)

(0.22)

Diluted

(0.36)

(0.22)

2

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income (continued)

For the Six Months Ended 30 June 2019

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

US$'000

US$'000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Loss for the period

(25,224)

(15,637)

Other comprehensive income (expense) for the period

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

630

(547)

Fair value (loss)/gain on cash flow hedge instruments

(31,815)

2,026

Release of fair value loss on hedging instruments in cash flow hedges

10,660

-

Total comprehensive expense for the period

(45,749)

(14,158)

Total comprehensive (expense) attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(45,854)

(14,025)

Non-controlling interests

105

(133)

(45,749)

(14,158)

3

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

At 30 June 2019

As at

As at

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

NOTES

US$'000

US$'000

(unaudited)

(audited)

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Exploration and evaluation assets

10

19,689

19,497

Property, plant and equipment

10

521,884

533,446

Right-of-use assets

10

11,445

-

Inventories

10,926

10,926

Interest in a joint venture

-

-

Other non-current assets

60

3,282

Restricted bank deposit

-

977

564,004

568,128

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

27,945

23,168

Trade and other receivables

11

18,254

11,027

Time deposits

682

-

Bank balances

7,604

7,637

54,485

41,832

TOTAL ASSETS

618,489

609,960

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade and other payables

13

(63,465)

(54,788)

Income tax payable

(272)

(292)

Lease liabilities

(3,350)

-

Borrowings - due within one year

14

(20,710)

(111,954)

Other financial liabilities

15

(21,155)

-

(108,952)

(167,034)

NET CURRENT LIABILITIES

(54,467)

(125,202)

TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES

509,537

442,926

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Deferred tax liabilities

(2,914)

(3,565)

Provision for close down and restoration costs

(11,503)

(10,026)

Construction costs payable

-

(8,910)

Lease liabilities

(9,509)

-

Borrowings - due more than one year

14

(211,113)

(100,915)

(235,039)

(123,416)

TOTAL LIABILITIES

(343,991)

(290,450)

NET ASSETS

274,498

319,510

4

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (continued)

At 30 June 2019

As at

As at

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

NOTE

US$'000

US$'000

(unaudited)

(audited)

CAPITAL AND RESERVES

Share capital

16

1,285,158

1,285,158

Capital reserve

17,984

17,984

Reserves

(2,697)

17,216

Accumulated losses

(1,025,756)

(1,000,552)

EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY

274,689

319,806

NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS

(191)

(296)

TOTAL EQUITY

274,498

319,510

5

Disclaimer

IRC Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 00:20:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 191 M
EBIT 2019 25,9 M
Net income 2019 9,50 M
Debt 2019 190 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,7x
P/E ratio 2020 3,16x
EV / Sales2019 1,56x
EV / Sales2020 1,21x
Capitalization 108 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Managers
NameTitle
Yury Vitalyevich Makarov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Charles Percival Hambro Chairman
Danila Kotlyarov Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kar Tung Woo Independent Non-Executive Director
Daniel Rochfort Bradshaw Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IRC LIMITED155.32%106
NUCOR-10.04%14 339
ARCELORMITTAL-31.70%13 898
POSCO--.--%13 669
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%12 873
NIPPON STEEL CORP-21.13%12 572
