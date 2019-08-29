IRC : Announcements and Notices - 2019 Interim Results 63% Increase in Ebitda of the Mine in Production Segment
0
08/29/2019 | 08:21pm EDT
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1029)
2019 INTERIM RESULTS
63% INCREASE IN EBITDA OF THE MINE IN PRODUCTION SEGMENT
CONFERENCE CALL
A conference call will be held today at 9am Hong Kong time to discuss the interim results. The number is +852 2112 1888 and the passcode is 5148030#. Presentation slides to accompany the call are available at www.ircgroup.com.hk. A playback of the teleconference will be available from 2 September 2019 at www.ircgroup.com.hk/html/ir_call.php.
Friday, 30 August 2019: The Board of Directors of IRC Limited ("IRC" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to provide the interim results of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Financials
Revenue increased by 27% to US$89.2 million (30 June 2018: US$70.2 million)
EBITDA of the mine in production segment increased 63% to US$23.7 million (30 June 2018: US$14.6 million)
Write-offof unamortised loan costs, a non-recurring item, of US$11.5 million due to refinancing of the ICBC loan
Loss for the period of US$25.2 million (30 June 2018: US$15.6 million)
Underlying loss, excluding non-recurring items and foreign exchange, improved to US$8.2 million (30 June 2019: US$9.3 million)
Operations
K&S - Production and sales volumes increased:
Production volume up 16% to 1,262,938 tonnes (30 June 2018: 1,084,602 tonnes)
Sales volume up 18% to 1,239,398 tonnes (30 June 2018: 1,046,649 tonnes)
K&S - operated at record-breaking 93% capacity in June; average production capacity of about 80% in 1H 2019
Kuranakh - Care and maintenance process satisfactory
Commenting on the results, Peter Hambro, Chairman of IRC said:
"IRC's principal objectives are to increase production capacity, improve financial performance, manage corporate risks and, above all, increase value and returns to our shareholders. In the first half 2019, we produced 16% more iron ore concentrate than in the same period last year and the EBITDA of the mine in production segment improved by 63% to US$23.7 million. This good operating result is also attributable to tight cost-controls and, despite general inflation, our cash cost reduced by 3.5% to US$49.9 per tonne in 2019. Production in August 2019 was affected by torrential rain, but it is expected that the weather would soon improve to allow production to be back to normal level.
Since K&S commenced operation, it has always been our intention to refinance the ICBC loan and we are excited to have Gazprombank as our new finance provider. The repayment schedule of the Gazprombank facility is more closely aligned with the K&S's production plan and should improve the cashflow position of the Group. However, the costs of the ICBC facility that were hitherto spread over its life now have to be recognised and this non-cash item accounts for almost half of the reported loss for the period.
While we have a portfolio of undeveloped projects, at present, IRC is essentially a single product company and our financial performance is very dependent on the market iron ore price. To manage this concentration of risk, IRC hedges the iron ore price to reduce the risks of adverse price movements. This is important from a risk management perspective, especially in light of the need to service the Gazprombank facility.
We remain cautiously optimistic about the outlook of the iron ore market. The growing demand for iron ore as a critical element in Chinese infrastructure projects and the massive developments on Belt-Road Initiative look to be here to stay and represent strong new sources of demand, which we believe will help offset the continued global trade disputes. With growing production and an attractive portfolio of future projects, IRC is well positioned to meet this market demand of iron ore. We would like to finish by thanking all of our employees and shareholders for their continuous support."
1
The board of directors of IRC Limited hereby announces the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 which have been reviewed by the Company's Audit Committee, comprising of independent non-executive directors, and by the external auditors.
INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
For the Six Months Ended 30 June 2019
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
NOTES
US$'000
US$'000
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenue
3
89,244
70,185
Operating expenses
5
(71,042)
(61,352)
Depreciation and amortisation
5
(14,919)
(9,132)
Other income, gains and losses
(5,012)
2,976
Allowance for financial assets measured at amortised cost
12
-
(7,548)
Financial costs
6
(24,203)
(10,430)
Loss before taxation
(25,932)
(15,301)
Income tax credit (expense)
7
708
(336)
Loss for the period
(25,224)
(15,637)
Loss for the period attributable to:
Owners of the Company
(25,204)
(15,619)
Non-controlling interests
(20)
(18)
(25,224)
(15,637)
Loss per share (US cents)
9
Basic
(0.36)
(0.22)
Diluted
(0.36)
(0.22)
2
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income (continued)
For the Six Months Ended 30 June 2019
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
US$'000
US$'000
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Loss for the period
(25,224)
(15,637)
Other comprehensive income (expense) for the period
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
630
(547)
Fair value (loss)/gain on cash flow hedge instruments
(31,815)
2,026
Release of fair value loss on hedging instruments in cash flow hedges
10,660
-
Total comprehensive expense for the period
(45,749)
(14,158)
Total comprehensive (expense) attributable to:
Owners of the Company
(45,854)
(14,025)
Non-controlling interests
105
(133)
(45,749)
(14,158)
3
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
At 30 June 2019
As at
As at
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
NOTES
US$'000
US$'000
(unaudited)
(audited)
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Exploration and evaluation assets
10
19,689
19,497
Property, plant and equipment
10
521,884
533,446
Right-of-use assets
10
11,445
-
Inventories
10,926
10,926
Interest in a joint venture
-
-
Other non-current assets
60
3,282
Restricted bank deposit
-
977
564,004
568,128
CURRENT ASSETS
Inventories
27,945
23,168
Trade and other receivables
11
18,254
11,027
Time deposits
682
-
Bank balances
7,604
7,637
54,485
41,832
TOTAL ASSETS
618,489
609,960
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade and other payables
13
(63,465)
(54,788)
Income tax payable
(272)
(292)
Lease liabilities
(3,350)
-
Borrowings - due within one year
14
(20,710)
(111,954)
Other financial liabilities
15
(21,155)
-
(108,952)
(167,034)
NET CURRENT LIABILITIES
(54,467)
(125,202)
TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES
509,537
442,926
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Deferred tax liabilities
(2,914)
(3,565)
Provision for close down and restoration costs
(11,503)
(10,026)
Construction costs payable
-
(8,910)
Lease liabilities
(9,509)
-
Borrowings - due more than one year
14
(211,113)
(100,915)
(235,039)
(123,416)
TOTAL LIABILITIES
(343,991)
(290,450)
NET ASSETS
274,498
319,510
4
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (continued)
At 30 June 2019
As at
As at
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
NOTE
US$'000
US$'000
(unaudited)
(audited)
CAPITAL AND RESERVES
Share capital
16
1,285,158
1,285,158
Capital reserve
17,984
17,984
Reserves
(2,697)
17,216
Accumulated losses
(1,025,756)
(1,000,552)
EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY
274,689
319,806
NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS
(191)
(296)
TOTAL EQUITY
274,498
319,510
5
